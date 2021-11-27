U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,594.62
    -106.84 (-2.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,899.34
    -905.04 (-2.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,491.66
    -353.57 (-2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.94
    -85.52 (-3.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.15
    -10.24 (-13.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.50
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.39 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0108 (+0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    -0.1630 (-9.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3338
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3300
    -2.0090 (-1.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,305.80
    -3,351.83 (-5.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,365.60
    -89.82 (-6.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.03
    -266.34 (-3.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,751.62
    -747.66 (-2.53%)
     

It’s the Season of Tamron Savings! Have You Been Good This Year?

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

If you’ve been good this year, you deserve to treat yourself. So guess what? The Tamron lens deals are here! For the past few years, Tamron has become one of our favorite third-party lens manufacturers. Their lenses are fast to focus, compact, lightweight, and built incredibly well. On Sony cameras, they’re incredibly durable if not some of the most durable out there. After the jump, you can find all the Tamron lens deals currently available.

These Tamron Lens savings start 11/15/21 and run through 1/2/22.

