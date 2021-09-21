U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,359.93
    +2.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,996.57
    +26.10 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,751.37
    +37.47 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,187.72
    +5.52 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.43
    +0.14 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.50
    +13.70 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.42 (+1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3210
    +0.0120 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3656
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2400
    -0.1800 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,134.38
    -1,864.75 (-4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.94
    -13.90 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Seasoned Software Marketing Executive David Appelbaum Joins Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders
·2 min read

Appelbaum works with tech CEOs to optimize the revenue funnel, company go-to-market strategy, and brand reinvigoration

Appelbaum works with tech CEOs to optimize the revenue funnel, company go-to-market strategy, and brand reinvigoration
Appelbaum works with tech CEOs to optimize the revenue funnel, company go-to-market strategy, and brand reinvigoration
Appelbaum works with tech CEOs to optimize the revenue funnel, company go-to-market strategy, and brand reinvigoration

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Appelbaum – a seasoned software marketing CMO with varied technology and SaaS experience – has joined Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading collective of Chief Marketing Officers available for immediate and fractional engagements. Appelbaum is available now to deliver go-to-market insights and strategies to clients of the “Executives-as-a-Service” firm.

Equally adept as a marketing leader for both startups and established firms, Appelbaum has been the marketing lead for an array of tech and SaaS businesses – most notably, Fortune 100 company Oracle. But Appelbaum has left his imprint at companies such as Blue Lava, Valimail, BigFix, Antenna Software, Sentilla, and more. As CMO at Valimail, Appelbaum’s marketing programs were responsible for 95 percent of company revenue for six straight quarters – a feat which earned the firm accolades as the fastest growing DMARC solution in the market. And, while VP of Marketing at BigFix, Appelbaum’s strategies fueled annual booking growth from $5 million to $100 million – ultimately attracting the attention of IBM, which purchased the firm.

“As an award-winning innovator in the use of social media and viral marketing for business, David’s campaigns have been covered by the NY Times, AdWeek, and across social media,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re very excited to have him join us at Chief Outsiders, especially now - as many of our clients are working towards liquidity events.”

Appelbaum holds a B.A. in History and Russian from Vassar College.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 90 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,300 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment

CONTACT: Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Uber raises guidance, Lennar dips amid supply shortage, Nvidia stock caught in Evergrande fears

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Emily McCormick break down Tuesday's stocks on the move, which include: Uber shares seeing a jump in the market as a result of a more optimistic outlook for the company, Lennar stock dipping as supply chain constraints continue to plague the company, and Nvidia getting caught up in the Evergrande crisis.

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • 10 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that just received a Sell rating from analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts. The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the social media amplification of […]

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) continued to fall in morning trading Tuesday despite much of the rest of the market largely rebounding from yesterday's rout. Although there was no news specific to the theater operator to account for its 4% decline at noon EDT, retail investors may be showing the weakness inherent in its business. AMC's so-called apes, the retail investors who have rallied around the theater operator's stock believing they are on a mission to defeat short-sellers, have largely held strong, though the company's shares have slid 22% over the past week.

  • Ladbrokes owner Entain's shares soar on $22bn DraftKings takeover bid

    Entain stock jumped 17.6% in afternoon trade in London, increasing the share price by 327.5p to trade at 2,245p.

  • Is Alibaba Stock a Buy?

    Shares of Alibaba have fallen over the past year. Here are a few risks to consider before buying the stock.

  • QuantumScape Stock Pops As EV Battery Maker Snags Deal With Another 'Top 10' Automaker

    The unnamed OEM was impressed with QuantumScape's early solid-state battery cells, a next-gen technology. QuantumScape stock soared.

  • 5 Reasons GameStop Could Prove the Doubters Wrong

    Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) is one of them. One of the most straight-forward ways a company can go bust is to have too much debt. GameStop took care of that worry by raising capital as its stock skyrocketed earlier this year.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Few can argue with Warren Buffett's long-term track record. This is especially true with some of Berkshire's tech stocks, including Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), which continue to prosper as technology plays an increasing role in the world economy. Buffett was long skeptical about tech companies -- a skepticism that has clearly softened, since Apple makes up more than 40% of Berkshire's stock portfolio.

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • 3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich By Retirement

    In one year, GameStop stock has risen 2,280%. Biotech company Ocugen's stock has risen 2,140% in a year. In addition to broader trends, it is equally important to look at the company-specific factors that could keep the company ahead of its competition.

  • Down 50% From Its High, Is Zoom Stock a Smart Buy?

    Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is a great example of the Gartner Hype Cycle in action. Last year, the pandemic sent Zoom stock soaring 765% as it reached an all-time high of about $589 per share in Oct. 2020. Since the beginning of the pandemic, many people have become familiar with Zoom Meetings, the cornerstone of Zoom's communications platform.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Dropped 7.3% on Monday

    Shares of online betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 7.3% in trading on Monday as investors quickly exited growth stocks. The biggest reason for the drop at DraftKings was the market's sell-off in general. Fear of the financial markets breaking down are high after issues at China Evergrande Group made global headlines over the weekend.

  • Is Energy Transfer LP (ET) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners’ top 5 stock picks for investors to buy […]

  • Are United States Steel Corporation's (NYSE:X) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at United States Steel's (NYSE:X) recent performance, when its stock has...

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Moved Up Today

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were on the move Tuesday morning. After popping nearly 6% early, Sundial shares were holding on to a 3% gain as of 10 a.m. EDT. Sundial issued a press release today related to its investment in The Valens Company, a Canadian cannabis products and processing services company.