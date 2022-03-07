U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.09
    -127.78 (-2.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,817.38
    -797.42 (-2.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,830.96
    -482.48 (-3.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.33
    -49.57 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.13
    +4.45 (+3.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.80
    +33.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    +0.04 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    -0.0060 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3104
    -0.0144 (-1.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3100
    +0.5300 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,997.15
    -1,003.86 (-2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.27
    -4.35 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
SeaSpine® Announces New Senior Leadership Team Appointments

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  SPNE
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the elevation of Dr. Frank Vizesi to Chief Scientific Officer and Shaeffer Bannigan to Vice President, Product Development, Spinal Implants. With his promotion, Mr. Bannigan joins the SeaSpine Senior Leadership Team.

Dr. Vizesi joined SeaSpine in 2015 as Director, Research and Development, Orthobiologics. He quickly elevated the approach and defined the vision for delivering best-in-class orthobiologics procedural solutions. Under Dr. Vizesi’s leadership, the team deepened its scientific research with a disciplined approach to differentiate the Company’s demineralized bone matrix (DBM) products. This research has been published expansively in a range of peer-reviewed journals, most notably The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery (JBJS) and presented at meetings of the North American Spine Society, Scoliosis Research Society and Cervical Spine Research Society.

“Today, SeaSpine holds the #2 position in the U.S. DBM market and Frank has been instrumental in this success through his impact on our products with scientific support,” stated Keith Valentine, President and CEO of SeaSpine. “In his new role as Chief Scientific Officer, Frank will continue to lead the Orthobiologics development and clinical teams, while also working directly with me and the leaders of our Spinal Implant and Enabling Technology groups to drive pre-clinical and clinical research across all SeaSpine product lines.”

Shaeffer Bannigan joined SeaSpine in 2018 as Director, Product Development, Spinal Implants. Since then, he and his team have executed over 45 limited or full commercial product launches and, today, over 75% of the Company’s Spinal Implants revenue comes from products launched within the last five years.

“Under Shaeffer’s leadership, the Spinal Implants product development team has closed the many gaps that existed in the SeaSpine product portfolio when he joined,” said Mr. Valentine. “Shaffer has been key in advancing our implant and fixation portfolios in critical areas. The innovation expectations on Shaeffer and his team will continue as we merge our Enabling Technology and Orthobiologics franchises to build our next generation of market-taking solutions.”

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions, as well as a market leading surgical navigation system, to meet the varying combinations of products and enabling technologies that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in orthobiologic sciences, as well as spinal implants and software product development, allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5402
ir@seaspine.com



