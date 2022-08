SeaSpine to Present at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the company will present at the upcoming Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase, taking place virtually. Members of management are scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.



Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation directly by following this link. An archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the SeaSpine website at https://investor.seaspine.com/

Parties interested in registering for the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase may do so by following this link.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine’s complete procedural solutions feature its market-leading FLASH™ Navigation, a system designed to improve accuracy of screw placement and provide a cost-effective, rapid, radiation-free solution to surgical navigation, and a comprehensive portfolio of spinal implants and orthobiologics to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. With product development expertise in advanced optics, software, orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants, SeaSpine can offer its surgeon customers a complete solution to meet their patients’ evolving clinical needs. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

Investor Relations Contact

Leigh Salvo

ir@seaspine.com

