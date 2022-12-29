U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,852.61
    +69.39 (+1.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,252.87
    +377.16 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,480.08
    +266.79 (+2.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.96
    +43.94 (+2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.88
    -1.08 (-1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.10
    +7.30 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.32 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0678
    +0.0062 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8300
    -0.0570 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2067
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0050
    -1.3300 (-0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,620.85
    -15.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.83
    +1.05 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

SeaStar Medical and Nuwellis Enter into a U.S. License and Distribution Agreement for SeaStar Medical’s Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) for Pediatric Acute Kidney Injury (AKI)

Nuwellis, Inc.
·8 min read
Nuwellis, Inc.
Nuwellis, Inc.

Approximately 4,000 children in the U.S. with AKI require Continuous Kidney Replacement Therapy (CKRT)

DENVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU) (SeaStar Medical) and Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) (Nuwellis) announce an exclusive U.S. license and distribution agreement by Nuwellis of SeaStar Medical’s Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) for the treatment of acute kidney injury (AKI) in children. Nuwellis will market and distribute the SCD through its direct salesforce to nephrologists and intensive care physicians who are trained in pediatric extracorporeal therapy. SeaStar Medical expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to complete a substantive review of a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) for the use of SCD in children (>20 kg.) with AKI during the first quarter of 2023, with a potential commercial introduction in the second quarter of 2023.

SCD is a patented, cell-directed extracorporeal therapy that selectively targets the most activated pro-inflammatory neutrophils and monocytes to stop the cytokine storm that frequently causes organ failure and possible death in critically ill patients. The therapy works with CKRT to target and neutralize pro-inflammatory neutrophils and monocytes, allowing the body to return to homeostasis. Clinical studies have demonstrated SCD’s potential to eliminate dialysis dependency, shorten ICU time and restore the lives of critically ill patients.1,2,3

“Nuwellis’ established relationships with pediatric nephrology and intensive care key opinion leaders make them the ideal marketing partner for SCD in this indication,” said Eric Schlorff, Chief Executive Officer of SeaStar Medical. “With Nuwellis, we have a proven, efficient means to reach our target customers while allowing SeaStar Medical to advance additional indications including a planned pivotal clinical trial in the adult acute kidney injury population, which we expect to initiate during the first quarter of 2023.”

“We share a commitment with SeaStar Medical to bring potentially lifesaving therapies to children undergoing CKRT therapy,” said Nestor Jaramillo, Jr., President and CEO of Nuwellis. “To this end, we are also currently developing a new, fully integrated pediatric CKRT device designed to provide care for small babies and children under 20 kg., and we remain committed to developing and bringing to market safe innovations to address these critical unmet needs. As with fluid overload, critical care clinicians face an uphill battle to save pediatric patients from potentially deadly hyperinflammation. SCD’s unique approach has shown a significant impact on saving lives and reducing hospital stays.”

Each year in the U.S. approximately 4,000 children with AKI require CKRT and those patient profiles are associated with high mortality. The mortality rate in children with AKI requiring CKRT is approximately 50 percent. Children who survive an AKI episode are at risk for long-term conditions, including chronic kidney disease (CKD).1

About Nuwellis
Nuwellis, Inc. is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration and innovation. The Company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit www.nuwellis.com or visit us on LinkedIn.

About SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation
SeaStar Medical is a medical technology company focusing on redefining how extracorporeal therapies may reduce the consequences of excessive inflammation on vital organs. SeaStar Medical’s novel technologies rely on science and innovation to provide life-saving solutions to critically ill patients. The Company is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. For more information visit www.seastarmedical.com or visit us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Nuwellis Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2022 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

SeaStar Medical Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, SeaStar Medical’s expectations with respect to the timing of regulatory approval of its products and other corporate milestones, the ability of SCD to treat patients with AKI, and the potential benefits of SCD to treat other diseases. Words such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside SeaStar Medical’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause actual future events to differ materially from the expected results, include, but are not limited to: (i) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination with LMAO, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of the post-combination company to grow and manage growth profitability and retain its key employees, (ii) costs related to the business combination, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against SeaStar Medical following the business combination, (iv) the ability to maintain the listing of its securities on NASDAQ, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SeaStar Medical operates, (vii) the risk that SeaStar Medical and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize its products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so, including failure to achieve approval of its products by applicable federal and state regulators, (viii) the risk that SeaStar Medical may never achieve or sustain profitability; (ix) the risk that SeaStar Medical may need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (x) the risk that third-parties suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations, (xi) the risk of product liability or regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to SeaStar Medical’s products and services, (xii) the risk that SeaStar Medical is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property, and (xiii) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in SeaStar Medical’s registration statement on Form S-4, as amended (File No. 333-264993), including those under the “Risk Factors” section therein and in SeaStar Medical’s other filings with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SeaStar Medical assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

1. Goldstein, Stuart L., et al. “Use of the Selective Cytopheretic Device in Critically Ill Children.” Kidney International Reports, vol. 6, no. 3, 18 Dec. 2020, pp. 775–784., https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ekir.2020.12.010
2. Tumlin, James A., et al. “A Multi-Center, Randomized, Controlled, Pivotal Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of a Selective Cytopheretic Device in Patients with Acute Kidney Injury.” PLOS ONE, vol. 10, no. 8, 2015, https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0132482
3. Yessayan, Lenar T., et al. “Extracorporeal Immunomodulation Treatment and Clinical Outcomes in ICU COVID-19 Patients.” Critical Care Explorations, vol. 4, no. 5, 19 May 2022, https://doi.org/10.1097/cce.0000000000000694.

CONTACT: SeaStar Medical Contacts Media: PSC Consulting Patty Caballero (973) 348-5055 patty@pscconsulting.net Investors: LHA Investor Relations Jody Cain (310) 691-7100 Jcain@lhai.com Nuwellis Contacts Media: Annika Parrish Health+Commerce annika@healthandcommerce.com Investors: Gilmartin Group Vivian Cervantes ir@nuwellis.com


Recommended Stories

  • FDA Signs Off Hoth Therapeutics' Trial Application For HT-001 For Skin Cancers

    The FDA has accepted the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Hoth Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: HOTH) HT-001 therapeutic for rash and skin disorders associated with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy. EGFR inhibitors are critical therapeutic agents for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, squamous-cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and breast cancer. "With no specific treatment currently approved for the trea

  • TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Gets FDA Nod for Multiple Sclerosis Drug

    The FDA approves TG Therapeutics' (TGTX) Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy) for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company plans to launch the drug in the first quarter of 2023. Stock up.

  • Pfizer Makes Progress, but This Biotech Was Wednesday's Big Winner

    The stock market seems bound and determined to leave investors with bad memories of 2022, with major market benchmarks once again failing to deliver even a tiny bounce as the end of the year approaches. Losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all topped 1% as investors continue worrying about whether the macroeconomic picture in 2023 will remain just as cloudy as it is today. For investors looking for more immediate recognition of their achievements, though, TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) saw its stock move higher after getting good news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call of MorphoSys. Throughout today’s recorded call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by a […]

  • The Petri Dish: Group eyes Biogen Alzheimer's drug price, FDA rejects psych drug application

    The FDA has elected not to accept a new drug application from Minerva Neurosciences Inc., sending shares plummeting. Read this, and more, in the latest biotech news roundup, The Petri Dish.

  • Is Exelixis Stock a Buy Now?

    Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) is not the most popular drugmaker around, but there are several noteworthy things about this mid-cap stock. Second, Exelixis has had tremendous success in recent years through just one product, Cabometyx, a cancer drug that has earned plenty of approvals and continues to do so. Despite this issue, there are solid reasons to bet on Exelixis.

  • FDA Approval, Top Funds Lift Drugmaker In Ailing Market

    Boosted by demand among the best mutual funds and an FDA approval, AbbVie shows strength in ailing market.

  • ACER Down Despite FDA Nod for Urea Cycle Disorders Drug

    The FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' (ACER) Olpruva (sodium phenylbutyrate) to treat certain patients with urea cycle disorders. Share price falls 33.3% following the announcement.

  • Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2022 Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-1.35 EPS, expectations were $-1.13. Operator: Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Achieve Life Sciences Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on a listen-only […]

  • 3 Big Drug, Biotech Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio in 2023

    Here we discuss three big drug and biotech companies, Sanofi (SNY), GSK (GSK) and BioNTech (BNTX), which may prove to be good bets for your portfolio next year.

  • Pfizer’s hemophilia B treatment meets primary endpoint in Phase 3 study

    Pfizer Inc. said Thursday that a Phase 3 study of fidanacogene elaparvovec for the treatment of hemophilia B in adult males met its primary endpoint of superiority in the annualized bleeding rate (ABR). The drug maker (PFE) said key secondary endpoints demonstrated a 78% reduction in treated ABR and a 92% reduction in annualized infusion rate. Pfizer said fidanacogene was also “well tolerated,” and in line with Phase 1/2 results.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: GILD's HIV Drug Approval, PRQR Surges on LLY Deal & More

    Updates from Gilead Sciences (GILD) and ProQR (PRQR) are the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • Pfizer (PFE) Pentavalent Meningitis Jab BLA Gets FDA Acceptance

    The FDA assigns a standard review to Pfizer's (PFE) BLA for pentavalent meningococcal vaccine candidate (MenABCWY), with a decision expected in October 2023.

  • Minerva (NERV) Down; FDA Denies Review Schizophrenia Drug NDA

    Minerva (NERV) confirmed that the FDA's refuse-to-file letter on its regulatory filing, seeking approval for roluperidone, to treat symptoms of schizophrenia remains in effect.

  • SeaStar Medical, Nuwellis Ink US Licensing Pact For Acute Kidney Injury Device For Pediatric Patients

    Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ: NUWE) has announced an exclusive U.S. license and distribution agreement for SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation's (NASDAQ: ICU) Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) for acute kidney injury (AKI) in children. Nuwellis will market and distribute the SCD through its direct salesforce. SeaStar Medical expects the FDA to complete a substantive review of a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) for the use of SCD in children (>20 kg) with AKI during Q1 of 2023, with a potential comm

  • US announces negative COVID test requirement for travelers from China

    Concerned about the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in China, the U.S. will be implementing new precautionary measures for people traveling from China. After China’s prolonged “zero-COVID” policy gave rise to an outburst of protests, drastic changes were made to the policy allowing infected people to quarantine at home, the easing of travel restrictions and the opening of public venues. Inbound travelers to China will no longer be required to quarantine starting Jan. 8, only requiring a negative test result within 48-hours before departure to China.

  • Britain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseGoldman CEO Solomon Says Job Cuts Are Coming Next MonthItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are OmicronOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailMental health issues are keeping Britain’s workers out of work at record l

  • Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration failed to adhere to its own guidance and internal practices during the approval process for Biogen's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, which was "rife with irregularities," a congressional report showed on Thursday. The FDA's interactions with Biogen were "atypical" and did not follow the agency's documentation protocol, according to a staff report on the findings of an 18-month investigation conducted by two House of Representatives committees into the drug's regulatory review, approval, pricing, and marketing. The FDA approved Aduhelm in June 2021 under an accelerated approval pathway over the objections of its panel of outside advisers, who did not believe data definitively proved the drug's benefit to patients.

  • What really drives anti-abortion beliefs? Research suggests it's a matter of sexual strategies

    There's an interesting evolutionary benefit for some women if the consequences of casual sex are high. Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty ImagesMany people have strong opinions about abortion – especially in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, revoking a constitutional right previously held by more than 165 million Americans. But what really drives people’s abortion attitudes? It’s common to hear religious, political and other ideologically

  • FDA Faulted for Working Improperly With Biogen Before Clearing Alzheimer’s Drug

    Aduhelm’s approval followed an ‘atypical’ number of contacts between the agency and the company, a congressional report says.