Seattle gave low-income residents $500 monthly payments with no strings attached. Some got new housing and employment rates nearly doubled.

Noah Sheidlower,Katie Balevic
3 min read
85
A view of the Seattle skyline.
A view of the Seattle skyline.Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

  • A Seattle basic income pilot gave low-income residents $500 a month, nearly doubling employment rates.

  • Some participants reported getting new housing, while others saw their employment incomes rise.

  • Basic income pilots nationwide have seen noteworthy success, despite conservative opposition.

A Seattle-area guaranteed basic income pilot gave low-income residents $500 a month to help reduce poverty. Employment in the group nearly doubled, and numerous unhoused residents secured housing.

The Workforce Development Council of Seattle-King County launched a 10-month guaranteed basic income pilot program with 102 participants in fall 2022. New findings by research firm Applied Inference reveal that the $5,000 total payments improved participants' quality of life, housing, and employment outcomes.

"These results showcase the power of community investment and the necessity of equitable solutions to address persistent barriers," said Marie Kurose, CEO of the WDC, in a statement. "The WDC will continue to use these insights to amplify our impact and drive transformative change in our region."

Though they have various characteristics and qualifications, guaranteed basic income programs offer direct cash payments to selected participants for a set amount of time. Some programs require participants to report what they use the monthly cash on, while others offer funds with no strings attached.

In the Seattle-area pilot program, public and private partners — such as King County, the Employment Security Department, and Chase Bank — provided funding to the participants, about 88% of whom were people of color. King County is a mostly white, wealthy county, according to Census data.

Employment among the participants almost doubled from 37% before the program to 66% post-pilot. Participants also reported getting higher-paying jobs with additional benefits. Participants' average incomes increased from $2,995 a month to $3,405.

The percentage of participants whose jobs provided a retirement plan nearly tripled, while life insurance doubled. Over a quarter of participants reported acquiring disability insurance in their new jobs, which none of them had in their previous jobs.

Participants also reported being more financially stable, meaning they could pay off bills and debts while building up more savings for the future. For instance, the percent of participants with savings increased from 24% to 35% — for families with children, this increased from 0% to 42%. The percentage of those able to consistently pay their bills doubled from 19% to 38%. The percentage of those behind on all debts stayed stagnant.

The payments contributed to less anxiety and fatigue and more freedom to travel and spend on non-essentials. Likely due to increased ability to seek treatment, some also reported reduced physical pain, allowing them to go about their days more easily and complete educational or professional goals.

Parents reported using the payments mainly for their children's needs, though many said they couldn't significantly strengthen their own financial position. Parents were less likely to have started short-term professional training compared to non-parents.

Many participants said they wanted the program to continue for a full year rather than 10 months, while others suggested higher monthly payments as high as $1,000.

The results are on trend with those of similar pilot programs nationwide, which have seen massive success. Participants in universal and guaranteed basic income programs have widely reported that the funds helped them pay off debts, as well as afford groceries, childcare, and housing.

Even so, conservative lawmakers nationwide have loudly advocated against the programs, claiming that they discourage work and cost taxpayers. However, many of the pilot programs are funded privately by philanthropy or by federal relief funds. Republicans in several state legislatures have pushed efforts to ban basic income programs in their states.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis seizures at checkpoints by US-Mexico border frustrate state-authorized pot industry

    The U.S. Border Patrol is asserting its authority to seize cannabis shipments — including commercial, state-authorized supplies — as licensed cannabis providers file complaints that more than $300,000 worth of marijuana has been confiscated in recent months at highway checkpoints in southern New Mexico. New Mexico's Democratic governor says the disruptions prompted a discussion this week with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whose impeachment charges were dismissed this week. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she voiced concerns that the scrutiny of cannabis companies appears to be greater in New Mexico than states with regulated markets that aren't along the U.S. border with Mexico.

  • 'We've evolved': Netflix explains decision to stop reporting crucial subscriber data

    Netflix will no longer report membership numbers starting next year.

  • Fed says 1,804 banks and other institutions tapped emergency lending facility

    About 95% of the borrowers, which included banks, credit unions, savings associations, and branches and agencies of foreign banks, had less than $10 billion in assets, the U.S. central bank said in its semi-annual Financial Stability Report. The Bank Term Funding Program, as it was called, was aimed at addressing a liquidity crunch after a run on deposits led to the failures of SVB and Signature Bank and forced financial authorities to stage a rescue of the sector.

  • Man in Critical Condition After Setting Self on Fire Outside Trump Trial

    Police said a man threw pamphlets into the air before setting himself on fire outside the Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush money trial is taking place. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty

  • Jane Street Strategy in Millennium Suit Involved India Trading, Hearing Reveals

    (Bloomberg) -- The allegedly secret trading strategy over which Jane Street Group is suing two former traders and Millennium Management involves options trading in India, lawyers inadvertently revealed at a court hearing. Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits City‘Mag Seven’ Get Crushed Before Next Week’s Results: Markets WrapIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory

  • BNSF Railway says it didn't know about asbestos that's killed hundreds in Montana town

    BNSF Railway attorneys are expected to argue before jurors Friday that the railroad should not be held liable for the lung cancer deaths of two former residents of an asbestos-contaminated Montana town, one of the deadliest sites in the federal Superfund pollution program. Attorneys for the company say the corporate predecessors of the railroad, owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate, didn't know the vermiculite they hauled over decades from a nearby mine was filled with hazardous microscopic asbestos fibers. The case in federal civil court over the two deaths is the first of numerous lawsuits against the Texas-based railroad corporation to reach trial over its past operations in Libby, Montana.

  • How Black families can build generational wealth, according to experts

    You can build generational wealth by taking simple steps, like investing in your 401(k).

  • Disneyland Performers Push to Unionize, Protesting Pay, Costume Injuries and ‘the Dungeon’

    Mickey, Goofy and their friends at Disneyland are planning to join a union. Hundreds of Disneyland employees who perform in parades, high-five visitors and pose for photos while dressed as famous Disney characters—from Darth Vader to Princess Jasmine—have backed the creation of a new unit of the Actors’ Equity Association, a union that primarily represents theater actors and stage managers. Hourly workers receive annual wage increases, and base pay for parade and character performers rose from $20 to $24.15 per hour starting in January, she said.

  • Philadelphia CDL school owner sentenced to prison for licensing scheme

    Vladimir Tsymbalenko, a former CDL school owner in Philadelphia, was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to bribing a CDL test administrator to pass clients. The post Philadelphia CDL school owner sentenced to prison for licensing scheme appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • Mango Markets Exploiter Convicted of Fraud and Manipulation Over $110M Heist

    Avraham Eisenberg, a 27-year-old crypto trader, has been found guilty on all counts of commodities fraud, commodities manipulation, and wire fraud in a federal court in Manhattan.