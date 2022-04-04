U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.25
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,733.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,860.25
    -3.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,090.10
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.33
    +0.06 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.60
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1053
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    -0.93 (-4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6520
    +0.1620 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,178.93
    -142.43 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,088.89
    +48.62 (+4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.52
    +22.54 (+0.08%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Seaweed Extracts Market Attracts Sizable Sales Prospects from Food Industry, States TMR Study

·5 min read

  • The global seaweed extracts market is expected to gain valuation of over US$ 2.7 Bn by 2032

  • Rising awareness about health benefits of product is helping Europe market to maintain its leading position

  • Players in the seaweed extracts market developing superior quality products with the help of advanced technologies in their production processes

ALBANY, N.Y., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global seaweed extracts market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Transparency Market Research Logo
Transparency Market Research Logo

Seaweeds are being increasingly utilized for different purposes, owing to their different benefits to human health as well as their antioxidants properties. Many companies operating in the food & beverages industry are utilizing seaweed extracts as natural preservatives and additives in order to cater to rising demand for products with natural ingredients. Moreover, increase in the use of seaweed extracts in the food industry as suspending agents, thickening and emulsifying agents, gelling agents, and stabilizers is leading to profitable prospects in the global seaweed extracts market, note analysts at TMR.

Many cosmetics and personal care products manufacturers around the world are incorporating seaweed extracts in their products, as the popularity of products with natural ingredients has increased in the recent years. Hence, the global seaweed extracts market is observing exceptional demand opportunities from the manufacturers of cosmetics and personal care products. Moreover, the market for seaweed extracts is prognosticated to gain the advantage of improving living standards of major global populace, rising awareness about availability of such products, and rapid urbanization in many parts of the world.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=73217

Seaweeds are gaining traction across the European food industry, owing to growing awareness about their health benefits. This factor is fueling the sales growth in the Europe seaweed extracts market.

Seaweed Extracts Market: Key Findings

  • Major players operating in the global seaweed extracts market are focusing on incorporation of technological advancements in their production activities. Companies are increasing their focus on the implementation of stringent product testing processes in order to ensure that the quality of their products are maintained. These efforts are showing positive impact on the overall growth of the global seaweed extracts market.

  • Seaweed extracts are being utilized in various end-use industries such as agricultural products, food & beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, and animal feed additives. This wide range of use explains why the global seaweed extracts market is prognosticated to be valued at more than US$ 2.7 Bn by 2032.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=73217

Seaweed Extracts Market: Growth Boosters

  • Surge in understanding among people on varied health benefits of consuming seaweeds is favoring the growth of the global seaweed extracts market

  • Increase in trend of veganism is projected to impact positively on the growth of the seaweed extracts market

  • Rise in use of skin whitening products by people from across the globe is expected to boost the demand for seaweed extracts in the cosmetic industry

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73217

Seaweed Extracts Market: Competition Landscape

  • Major companies operating in the global seaweed extracts market are focusing on strengthening their production capabilities in order to cater to the rising product demands

  • Several enterprises in the market for seaweed extracts are investing heavily in R&Ds in order to develop innovative and high-quality products

Seaweed Extracts Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Annie Chun's Inc

  • Acadian Seaplants Limited

  • Arthru Branwell & Co. Ltd.

  • Algaia

  • Cargill Incorporated

  • Biolchim SPA

  • CP Kelco

  • Compañía Española de Algas Marinas S.A.

  • Extractos Naturales Gelymar S.A.

  • DuPont Inc.

  • Groupe Roullier

  • Fuerst Day Lawson Limited

  • Kelpak

  • Humate International Limited

  • Marinalg International Irish Seaweed

  • Maine Coast Sea Vegetables

  • mingyue Seaweed Group

  • Mara Seaweed

  • Ocean Rainforest

  • Ocean Harvest Technology Limited

  • W Hydrocolloids, Inc.

  • Valagro

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=73217

Seaweed Extracts Market Segmentation

Source

  • Red Seaweed

  • Brown Seaweed

  • Green Seaweed

Form

  • Liquid

  • Powder

  • Flakes

End Use

  • Food & Beverages

  • Agricultural Products

  • Animal Feed Additives

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Others

Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia & Pacific

  • East Asia

  • Middle East & Africa

Food & Beverages Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages:

Freekeh Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/freekeh-market.html

Processed Vegetable Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/processed-vegetable-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/seaweed-extract-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaweed-extracts-market-attracts-sizable-sales-prospects-from-food-industry-states-tmr-study-301515754.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why I Think Group (ASX:PTB) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Fed Seeking to Find Where ‘Phantom Menace’ Neutral Rate Sits

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are on the march to return ultra-loose monetary policy and accommodative financial conditions to more normal levels. The trouble is, their destination is uncertain and the terrain may be shifting as they forge forward with higher interest rates.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Add

  • Saving for retirement? How to choose between a traditional and Roth IRA

    Traditional and Roth IRAs both enable workers to save money for retirement. The key difference is when you pay taxes on your investments.

  • A Hundred Firms Pull $45 Billion of Deals Since War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- At least a hundred companies worldwide have delayed or pulled financing deals worth more than $45 billion since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: Outrage Spreads Over Images of Civilian KillingsThese include initial public

  • China's tech sector is losing its shine but remains top career choice for young talent

    China's tech sector is losing its shine as a career choice for the country's best educated and most entrepreneurial amid widespread headcount cuts, subdued growth and intense regulatory scrutiny, according to jobseekers and workers in the sector. Evan Liu, a 28-year-old with a master's degree from the US, did not foresee that job hunting would be this hard. He started looking for work in the internet industry soon after the Lunar New Year in February, a period known as "golden March, silver Apri

  • Fed’s Williams Sees Sequence of Steps to Raise Rates to Neutral

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: Outrage Spreads Over Images of Civilian KillingsFederal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said officials sh

  • How Social Security Works for the Self-Employed

    You still have to pay into Social Security if you're self-employed. But there are deductions to help lighten the tax burden.

  • China Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to Audits

    (Bloomberg) -- China modified a decade-long rule that restricted offshore-listed firms’ financial data sharing practice, potentially removing a key hurdle for U.S. regulators to gain full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus Chinese companies listed in New York. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If F

  • Stocks Up Amid China Step to Ease U.S. Audit Spat: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Monday amid a rally in Hong Kong spurred by China’s move to ease a dispute with the U.S. over audits. Treasuries fell on the prospect of sharp Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: Outrage

  • What Happens When a Sanctioned Oligarch Owns Part of Your Company?

    It can be hard for American companies to even know if Russian oligarchs have invested in their business.

  • Now That Q1 Is Over, Is the Bull Market Back?

    Most of Q1 was uninspiring, but bitcoin’s price ticked up as we closed out the quarter potentially signaling renewed strength in the crypto market.

  • Oil Holds Below $100 as Traders Weigh China Outbreak, SPR Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as traders weighed a Covid-19 outbreak in China and prospects for additional releases from strategic petroleum reserves, against a warning from Vitol Group that prices had likely sunk too far.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: Outrage Sprea

  • More Young Adults Are Buying Life Insurance Thanks to the Pandemic—if They Can Get It

    Seeing loved ones die left me shaken, and worried about how my husband would fare without my income.

  • This Small-Cap Is Taking On the Telecom Giants. Buy Its Stock.

    Starry Group is selling home broadband that bypasses cable and phone companies—without digging trenches or laying cables.

  • Fed meeting minutes, Conagra earnings: What to know in markets this week

    After last week's solid March jobs report, investors this week are set to turn their attention to more commentary from the Federal Reserve, along with several quarterly corporate earnings reports.

  • Telecom Italia, CDP start network talks as KKR bid falters

    Telecom Italia (TIM) has signed a non-disclosure agreement with Italian state lender CDP to start formal talks on potentially combining the phone group's network with that of smaller broadband rival Open Fiber. The move comes as TIM boss Pietro Labriola presses ahead with a plan to revamp Italy's biggest phone company centred around a split of its wholesale network operations from its service business. The start of talks, announced by the company on Saturday, is yet another sign that TIM plans to chart a different course to a non-binding approach for all of its business made by U.S. fund KKR in November.

  • In a World Full of Risk, Stocks Look Like the Least-Bad Option

    (Bloomberg) -- Whatever hardships are afflicting global stock investors, it’s worse in other markets, and that alone may be enough to keep the equity rebound going for now.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: Outrage Spreads Over Images of Civilian KillingsStocks recove

  • How Twitter Makes Money: Advertising and Data Licensing

    Twitter (TWTR), the social media company founded in 2006, is now ubiquitous via its posts—called tweets—on the Internet and all forms of media. Twitter divides its revenue into two categories: the sale of advertising services, which constitutes the vast majority of the company's revenue, and data licensing and other services. Twitter's major competitors include other social media companies like Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. (FB), Google and YouTube parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Snap Inc. (SNAP), and others.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy Or Sell? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st