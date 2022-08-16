U.S. markets open in 8 hours 54 minutes

Seaweed Protein Market to Reach $1.51 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 11.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

The need for healthy plant-based products, a rise in occurrence of various diseases, increased awareness regarding health and fitness among consumers, the extensive use of seaweeds in dietary supplements and the presence of high concentration of bioactive compounds in seaweeds drive the growth of the global seaweed protein market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Seaweed Protein Market by Source (Red, Brown, Green), by Application (Food, Animal Feed and Additives, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global seaweed protein industry generated $550.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.51 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Drivers and Opportunities

The need for healthy plant-based products, a rise in occurrence of various diseases, increased awareness regarding health and fitness among consumers, the extensive use of seaweeds in dietary supplements due to their nutritional worth, flavor-enhancing capabilities and weight-loss properties and the presence of high concentration of bioactive compounds in seaweeds drive the growth of the global seaweed protein market. However, seaweed farming is more expensive than land farming. In addition, excessive consumption of seaweed is associated with health problems due to the presence of toxic minerals. These factors hinder the market growth. On the other hand, new uses for seaweed raised its demand. Seaweed is used as a thickener in the textile industry and is used to improve soil quality in agriculture. This factor presents new opportunities in the market in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17272

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on various industries such as farming which resulted in a drastic decline in the availability of food products. As seaweed is widely used in the food industry, the demand for seaweed reduced significantly all over the world.

  • North America, which is the leading producer and exporter of seaweed food products, was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its export trade was affected, leading to a decline in the seaweed production.

  • Consumption of seaweed is linked to several health benefits due to the presence of various nutrients in them such as proteins, minerals, carbohydrates, water and iodine. Seaweeds also have anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antioxidant and prebiotic properties. Therefore, people in certain countries included seaweeds in their diet during the pandemic. These factors present numerous growth opportunities in the seaweed protein market in the coming years.

The red segment to hold the lion's share during the forecast period

Based on source, the red segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, grabbing nearly three-fifths of the global seaweed protein market, and is expected to maintain a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. This is due to the high consumption of red seaweeds with meals, salads, sauces and soups in Asian countries. Additionally, there are other well-known red seaweeds with great nutritional value that are primarily consumed in nations like Korea, Britain and Japan. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The food segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on application, the food segment contributed to the highest market share of more than two-thirds of the global seaweed protein market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to the extensive use of seaweed in the food industry. However, the animal feed and additives segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2030. This is because seaweed protein is extensively used in animal feeds due to the presence of nutrients in it.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global seaweed protein market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Seaweed has traditionally been used in food and supplements in Asian nations, and therefore, the demand for seaweed protein is expected rise sharply in the coming years. However, North America is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for plant-based products in the region. The other regions discussed in the report are Europe and LAMEA.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17272

Leading Market Players

  • CP Kelco

  • Cargill Incorporated

  • Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group CO. LTD

  • Mara Seaweed

  • ASL

  • Irish Seaweeds

  • AtSeaNova

  • ALGAIA

  • Seasol

  • Maine Coast Sea Vegetables

The report analyzes these key players of the global seaweed protein market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Hybrid Seeds Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022–2031

Liquid Fertilizers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022–2031

Microalgae Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2028

Biopesticides Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaweed-protein-market-to-reach-1-51-bn-globally-by-2030-at-11-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301605506.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

