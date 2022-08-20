Seaweed Snacks Market Size to Grow by USD 1.10 billion with 30% of the contribution from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Seaweed Snacks Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 10.65%. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the seaweed snacks market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global seaweed snacks market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market.

Attractive Opportunities in Seaweed Snacks Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

The rising demand for healthy food among the global population has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. The increasing use of fertilizers and pesticides has, in turn, led to many plants becoming resistant to these fertilizers and pesticides. Therefore, to increase the effect of these chemicals and fertilizers on plants and increase the yield, many farmers are using pesticides and fertilizers with stronger chemical compositions. In addition, The growing prominence of online shopping is a seaweed snacks market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. The online distribution channel, also known as e-commerce, has been significantly fueling the growth of the global seaweed snacks market over the last decade. The increased global penetration of smartphones has fueled a significant rise in the number of e-commerce vendors across the world.

However, the distribution challenges will be a major challenge for the seaweed snacks market during the forecast period. Retail stores such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and large chains of discount or convenience stores have become important distribution modes for manufacturers and vendors of seaweed snacks. However, this presents some serious challenges for manufacturers. Manufacturers are under significant pressure regarding the prices and margins of seaweed snacks products, as retail stores operate at a lower profit margin.

Seaweed Snacks Market Segmentation Analysis

Distribution Channel

Geography

Seaweed Snacks Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The seaweed snacks market report covers the following areas:

Seaweed Snacks Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist seaweed snacks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the seaweed snacks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the seaweed snacks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of seaweed snacks market vendors

Seaweed Snacks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.65% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, Canada, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AKS Global Ltd., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Eden Foods Inc., gimMe Health Foods Inc., Honest to Goodness, Kimnori USA Inc., KPOP Foods Inc., Nora Seaweed Snacks, Oceans Halo, Sabiha Anees, Seaman Seaweed Chips, Seamore, SeaSnax, SEAWEED MARKET OU, Taokaenoi Food and Marketing PCL, and Thai Korean Seaweed Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 CJ CheilJedang Corp.

10.4 gimMe Health Foods Inc.

10.5 Honest to Goodness

10.6 Kimnori USA Inc.

10.7 KPOP Foods Inc.

10.8 Nora Seaweed Snacks

10.9 Oceans Halo

10.10 SeaSnax

10.11 SEAWEED MARKET OU

10.12 Taokaenoi Food and Marketing PCL

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

