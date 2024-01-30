SeaWorld corporate parent takes new name: United Parks & Resorts

Orlando-based SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is undergoing a name change. As of Feb. 12, the company will be known as United Parks & Resorts Inc.

The move won’t affect the names of the company’s theme parks and attractions, including SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica water park and Discovery Cove in Central Florida. The company operates seven theme-park and water-park brands in 13 locations across the United States and, as of last year, in Abu Dhabi.

“Our new company name, United Parks & Resorts Inc., better reflects that we have been, and will continue to be, a diverse collection of park brands and experiences,” CEO Marc Swanson said in a news release Tuesday.

“What also remains unchanged is our deep commitment to creating experiences that matter for our guests and inspiring them to help protect animals and the wild wonders of the world,” Swanson said.

The publicly traded company’s stock ticker symbol on the New York York Stock Exchange will change from SEAS to PRKS. That will kick in Feb. 13; that’s also when the company’s main website will become UnitedParks.com.

United Parks & Resorts’ theme parks roster will include SeaWorld parks in San Diego and San Antonio, Sesame Place attractions in San Diego and Langhorne, Pennsylvania, and the Busch Gardens parks in Williamsburg, Virginia, and Tampa. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi debuted in May 2023.

Last year, Orlando-based Universal Parks & Resorts rebranded itself as Universal Destinations & Experiences.

dbevil@orlandosentinel.com