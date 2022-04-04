U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

SeaX Ventures Launches $60 Million Fund II to Help International Startups Expand in Southeast Asia

·3 min read

BANGKOK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaX Ventures (Southeast Asia Exponential Ventures) announced today the close of its second fund to help accelerate the growth of global startups throughout Southeast Asia. The fund is dedicated to investing in companies working on truly transformational opportunities in sectors including blockchain & web3, foodtech, biotech & life science, artificial intelligence, robotics, and IoT & hardware.

SeaX Ventures Launches $60 Million Fund II to Help International Startups Expand in Southeast Asia.
SeaX Ventures Launches $60 Million Fund II to Help International Startups Expand in Southeast Asia.

Although the original fund target size was $50 million, the raise was oversubscribed, and the total was increased to $60 million. SeaX Ventures will make investments of between $500,000$5 million in pre-seed, seed, and Series A financings.

"Southeast Asia is a region of 650 million people with a combined GDP of $3 trillion," said Dr. Supachai "Kid" Parchariyanon, the Founder and Managing Partner of SeaX Ventures. "We can help innovative startups from across the world grow exponentially in this large and dynamic area through our relationship with over 400 corporates."

A vital component is the deep and cooperative relationships that SeaX maintains with its investors and corporate partners at RISE. Also founded by Dr. Kid, RISE is a corporate innovation consulting firm that works with the largest companies in Southeast Asia by empowering them to achieve transformative change in the digital realm. SeaX Ventures will tangibly add value to its portfolio companies by helping to grow their businesses. This goal will be accomplished by connecting these startups to its investors and RISE clients, thus also assisting the larger entities in their quests to pursue innovative initiatives, launch new businesses, or reduce operating costs.

Corporations that invested as Limited Partners include PTT OR International Holdings (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., Central Pattana PCL, Singha Ventures Corporation, Ramkhamhaeng Hospital PCL, MC Group PCL, The Vacharaphol Co., Ltd. (Thairath News), T.K.S. Technologies PCL, Modernform PCL, and BCH Ventures, among others.

Ms. Jiraphon Kawswat, President and Chief Executive of OR, states, "At OR, we value innovation and are always searching for new ways to serve our customers. Investing in SeaX Ventures broadens our horizons and connects us with a few of the most innovative companies in the world."

Notable individual investors include Jareeporn Jarukornsakul (Co-founder & Chairman of WHA), Banyong Pongnanich (Chairman, Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group), Thiraphong Chansiri (CEO, Thai Union Group PCL), Chai Srivikorn, (Board member, Gaysorn Group), Anujtha Jaovisidha (Director, Toyota Tsusho Thai Holding), Yothin Dumnernchanvanit (Executive Director, Double A 1991 PCL), Verawat Ongvasith (CEO, Veranda Resort Group PCL), Nattaphol Vimolchalao (CEO, Siamrajathanee PCL), among others.

Ms. Jareeporn said, "Dr. Kid has a proven track record in identifying promising opportunities and scaling businesses with pioneering technology. I am excited to partner with him and SeaX."

Despite SeaX Ventures raising only its second fund, it already has invested in the seed rounds of three unicorns. "We want to continue the momentum," said Dr. Kid, "especially because there is so much potential for innovative companies here in Southeast Asia."

About SeaX Ventures

SeaX Ventures is a venture capital fund investing globally in early-stage companies with game-changing "exponential" technologies. SeaX delivers unique access to a highly selective group of innovative companies from around the globe. SeaX leverages RISE's relationship with over 400+ listed companies, MNCs, and huge family businesses in Southeast Asia to explore business opportunities together with our portfolio companies.

About RISE

RISE is a corporate innovation consulting firm based out of Southeast Asia. With the mission to lift up 1 percent of GDP of this region, RISE works closely with Fortune 500, large family businesses, and government agencies across the region to help set up and scale innovation initiatives from outside and within the organization. RISE is known for Global Accelerator Program, Intrapreneur University, Venture Builder, and Corporate Innovation Summit - Asia's Largest Experiential Conference. We have been creating the global ecosystem for corporate innovation with a network of more than 400 corporations, 2,000 startups, and over 20,000 corporate innovators and partners in 40 countries around the world, contributing to a combined impact of over US$2 billion

SOURCE SeaX Ventures (Southeast Asia Exponential Ventures)

