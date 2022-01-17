U.S. markets closed

SEB Achieves ISO 27001 Security Certification

Smart Employee Benefits Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEB Administrative Services Inc. (“SEB Admin”) a subsidiary of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB”) (TSXV: SEB) (OTCQX: SEBFF), the leading provider of Third-Party Administration (“TPA”) Services, Business Process Services (“BPS“) and IT Services (“ITS“), has achieved ISO 27001:2013 Certification for its Information Security Management System (“ISMS“). This certification demonstrates the Company’s commitment to the highest level of internal compliance and security.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is internationally recognized as the most stringent standard for information security management. Certification of the SEB ISMS means that our customers and partners can expect systematic and ongoing management of information security risks that can affect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of corporate and personal information.

States Mohamad El Chayah, COO of SEB and President, CEO of SEB Admin, “We are proud of this achievement. This recognition is a testament to SEB’s dedication and commitment to continuous information security improvements. We want to let our clients and partners know that not only can we offer proof of compliance, we have strengthened our product quality, service quality and business continuity and that we take the protection of their data seriously.”

SEB’s recent ISO 27001 Certification by BSI Group went through a rigorous 18-month process and the scope of this certification covers the following areas of the business: Operation and support of internal process and internal infrastructure, the operations and support of SEB Administrative Services Inc. in Canada and India for its benefits administration, claim adjudication, HR operations, finance, infrastructure services, quality and security services, call centre services, application development, sales and client management, marketing, implementation and program management, product management and solutions, and service control services. This is in accordance with the Statement of Applicability, Version 1.3 dated September 2021.

About SEB Administrative Services Inc.:
SEB Admin, a wholly owned subsidiary of SEB (TSXV: SEB) (OTCQX:SEBFF), is a TPA providing leading edge cloud-based, fully bilingual, benefit processing solutions using SEB Admin’s proprietary and customized technologies, solutions and services of Partners. SEB Admin’s “FlexPlus” platform provides single sign-on connectivity for all group benefit stakeholders. FlexPlus® has over 20 modules supporting multiple revenue models, capturing over 90% of all benefit processing activities for all benefit types. Each module can operate standalone or as an integrated solution. SEB Admin manages benefit plan environments for more than 50 of Canada’s name brand companies and government entities. SEB Admin has over 370,000 plan members under administration, and more than 140,000 additional plan members under contract and in transition; in total representing more than $1.3B of premium. FlexPlus cloud-enabled solutions support all plan designs – traditional, flex, cafeteria, hour bank, dollar bank, marketplace – via co-sourced, fully outsourced or SaaS models. Our solutions turn cost centers to profit centers for many of our clients and channel partners.

For further information about SEB Administrative Services Inc., please visit: www.seb-admin.com.

About Smart Employee Benefits Inc.:
SEB is a Benefits Administration Technology company. We are a proven provider of leading-edge IT and benefits processing software, solutions and Services for the Life and Group benefits marketplace and government. We design, customize, build, and manage mission critical, end-to-end technology, people and infrastructure solutions using SEB’s proprietary technologies and expertise and partner technologies. We manage mission critical business processes for over 150 blue chip and government accounts, nationally and globally. Over 90% of our revenue and contracts are multi-year recurring revenue streams contracts related to government, insurance, healthcare, benefits and e-commerce. Our solutions are supported nationally and globally by over 600 multi-certified technical professionals in a multi-lingual infrastructure, from 8 offices across Canada and globally.

Our solutions include both software and Services driven ecosystems including multiple SaaS solutions, cloud solutions & Services, managed Services offering smart sourcing (near shore/offshore), managed security Services, custom software development and support, professional Services, deep systems integration expertise and multiple specialty practice areas including AI, CRM, BI, Portals, EDI, e-commerce, digital transformation, analytics, project management to mention a few. The Company has more than 20 strategic partnerships/relationships with leading global and regional technology and consulting organizations.

Media Contact:
Mohamad El Chayah, COO of Smart Employee Benefits Inc.
President & CEO SEB Administrative Services Inc.
Tel: 416.418.0619
mohamad.elchayah@seb-admin.com
www.seb-admin.com

Investor Contact:
John McKimm, President/CEO/CIO
Smart Employee Benefits Inc.
Tel: 416.460.2817
john.mckimm@seb-inc.com
www.seb-inc.com


