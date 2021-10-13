SEBA Bank Introduces Program for Clients to Earn Yield on Crypto

Digital-asset platform SEBA Bank has introduced a product that will allow clients to earn yield on their crypto holdings.

The Zug, Switzerland-based firm’s SEBA Earn will let institutions generate income from proof-of-stake protocols such as Polkadot, Tezos and Cardano, with other networks being added over time.

The platform will also enable investors to lend bitcoin and ether through SEBA Bank, the company said Wednesday.

Swiss financial regulator FINMA-licensed SEBA says it will be the first fully regulated bank to offer investors access to yields in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

Launched in 2018 as a crypto-first banking service, SEBA offers cryptocurrency trading and custody to institutional clients. It received a Swiss banking license from FINMA in 2019, the first time a company whose core business was in digital assets was licensed as such by the regulator.

Read more: BVNK Aims to be Crypto Bank in All But Name



