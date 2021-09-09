U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

Sebastian Muller AG (SMAG) Switzerland enters 5 years agreement in concrete

Photocat A/S
8th September 2021-

Sebastian Muller AG (SMAG) Switzerland enters 5 years agreement in concrete

Photocat announced that its unique platform technology to be used by concrete product manufacturers could be used in a wider range of markets. The first new market to follow on this path is Switzerland.

Photocat is very proud to announce that it has entered an agreement to start using the technology in SMAG group of companies for sustainable and climate solutions in the market season 2022. Further the co-operation will also include Photocat DIY products.

SMAG is a family owned business and owned by the Family Müller. The company is by far the larges player on the Swiss market with over 1.000 employees. SMAG has secured the Danish technology for a 5 year time period through the agreement.

“I expect that we will start with the launch of the new climate pavement series in 2022 and aim for volumes between 200.000 SQM to 0.5 million SQM per year” says Henrik Sarfelt, Sales Director.

There will not be an impact on the financial results for the year 2021 with this agreement.

For yderligere Information, venligst kontakt:
Michael Humle, CEO, Photocat A/S Tel: +45 2210 2523

e-mail: michael@photocat.net

Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 08:00 on September 9th 2021.

About Photocat
Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC´s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC’s are severely damaging to human health. Photocat’s patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.). Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommision AB, 08-50301550 – ca@mangold.se.

Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l www.photocat.net

Attachment


