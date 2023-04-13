Seborrheic keratosis treatment market size to grow by USD 786.38 million between 2021 and 2026; Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., BioLineRx Ltd., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The seborrheic keratosis treatment market size is forecasted to increase by USD 786.38 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.45%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing preference for the aesthetic quotient, the high prevalence of seborrheic keratosis, and a surge in the geriatric population. The report estimates the market size of seborrheic keratosis treatment in the key markets of North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). - Read our Sample Report
Vendor Analysis
The global seborrheic keratosis treatment market is fragmented, with the presence of some large and many medium-sized players. The competition in the market is intense due to the presence of different types of devices used in various treatment options. Currently, the market is dominated by vendors providing devices necessary for cryosurgery. Established players are offering devices required for electrocautery for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis. For instance, Aclaris Therapeutics offers a topical solution, ESKATA. These factors are intensifying the competition among vendors. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. - The company offers A-101 solution, a novel treatment for seborrheic keratosis.
BioLineRx Ltd. - The company offers seborrheic keratosis treatment products such as BL-5010.
Brymill Cryogenic Systems - The company offers seborrheic keratosis treatment products such as Cry-Ac and Cry-Ac-3.
Cortex Technology - The company offers seborrheic keratosis treatment products such as CryoPro.
Cryo Innovations
CryoConcepts LP
Cryoswiss GmbH
Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH
H and O Equipments
Special Medical Technology s.r.o
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –
The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Market Segmentation:
The market is segmented by application (cryotherapy, electrocautery, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
The market growth in the cryotherapy segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of seborrheic keratosis and the rising aesthetic quotient among people are driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the growth of the cosmetic industry and the increased demand for aesthetic appearance are fueling the segment's growth.
North America will contribute 29% to the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is primarily driven by the high prevalence of seborrheic keratosis. In addition, the increasing geriatric population and new research activities related to the establishment of innovative treatment methods and advances in electrocautery will fuel the growth of the seborrheic keratosis treatment market in North America.
Market Dynamics:
Key Drivers:
Growing preference for the aesthetic quotient
High prevalence of seborrheic keratosis
Surge in the geriatric population
The prevalence of seborrheic keratosis is found to be the same worldwide. It occurs mostly among people with light skin tones. The condition is not life-threatening. However, the number of people opting for the treatment is increasing due to growing concerns over aesthetic appeal among men and women. The demand for better aesthetic appeal is increasing, with rising disposable income, advances in the healthcare sector, and globalization. As a result, the market size is expected to increase over the forecast period.
Major Trends:
Technological advances in cryotherapy
Emergence of non-invasive treatments
Use of laser therapy
Vendors offering cryotherapy equipment are integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in their offerings. The use of these technologies has led to efficiency, cost reduction, and better performance. Such technological developments in cryotherapy equipment have improved the quality of treatment in areas such as oncology, including dermatological disorders such as seborrheic keratosis. These factors have resulted in the development of cryotherapy that provides effective treatment for seborrheic keratosis, which is positively influencing the market growth.
Key Challenges:
Lack of approved drug therapies
High cost of treatment
Challenges associated with misdiagnosis
The market has several invasive and non-invasive treatment options such as cryotherapy, electrocautery, and laser ablation to treat seborrheic keratosis. However, these treatment options might not work effectively for all patients with the same condition. It varies with the nature and consistency of the lesions of each patient. Besides, the market currently has only one approved drug, ESKATA. Also, there are no drugs in the pipeline for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis. The R&D is focused more on procedure-oriented therapies. Hence, the lack of availability of approved drugs will challenge the growth of the market.
What are the key data covered in this seborrheic keratosis treatment market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the seborrheic keratosis treatment market between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the seborrheic keratosis treatment market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the seborrheic keratosis treatment market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of seborrheic keratosis treatment market vendors
Related Reports:
The Darier disease drugs market size is expected to increase to USD 45.37 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6%. The market is segmented by product (topical retinoids, oral retinoids, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
The Behcet's disease therapeutics market size is expected to increase to USD 281.72 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.68%. The market is segmented by product (small molecules and biologics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 786.38 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
5.88
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 29%
Key countries
US, Canada, Germany, Japan, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., BioLineRx Ltd., Brymill Cryogenic Systems, Cortex Technology, Cryo Innovations, CryoConcepts LP, Cryoswiss GmbH, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, H and O Equipments, and Special Medical Technology s.r.o
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Cryotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Electrocautery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
10.4 BioLineRx Ltd.
10.5 Brymill Cryogenic Systems
10.6 Cortex Technology
10.7 Cryo Innovations
10.8 CryoConcepts LP
10.9 Cryoswiss GmbH
10.10 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH
10.11 H and O Equipments
10.12 Special Medical Technology s.r.o
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
