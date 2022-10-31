U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,888.25
    -23.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,755.00
    -141.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,494.75
    -92.25 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,841.10
    -10.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.89
    -1.01 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,640.20
    -4.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    18.96
    -0.19 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9923
    -0.0044 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.90
    -0.49 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1558
    -0.0057 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2470
    +0.8270 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,487.24
    -274.81 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.65
    +14.29 (+3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.42
    -6.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Size to Grow by USD 786.38 Mn, Cryotherapy to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The seborrheic keratosis treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 786.38 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing preference for the aesthetic quotient is driving the seborrheic keratosis treatment market growth. However, factors such as the lack of approved drug therapies may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market 2022-2026

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the seborrheic keratosis treatment market include Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., BioLineRx Ltd., Brymill Cryogenic Systems, Cortex Technology, Cryo Innovations, CryoConcepts LP, Cryoswiss GmbH, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, H and O Equipments, and Special Medical Technology s.r.o.

The report also covers the following areas:

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed information about vendors

Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist seborrheic keratosis treatment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the seborrheic keratosis treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the seborrheic keratosis treatment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of seborrheic keratosis treatment market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly!

Related Reports

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by type (intravenous and oral) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the intravenous segment will be significant.

Bromhidrosis Disease Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by type (apocrine body odor and eccrine body odor) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the apocrine body odor segment will be significant.

Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 786.38 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.88

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 29%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, Japan, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., BioLineRx Ltd., Brymill Cryogenic Systems, Cortex Technology, Cryo Innovations, CryoConcepts LP, Cryoswiss GmbH, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, H and O Equipments, and Special Medical Technology s.r.o

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Cryotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Electrocautery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

  • 10.4 BioLineRx Ltd.

  • 10.5 Brymill Cryogenic Systems

  • 10.6 Cortex Technology

  • 10.7 Cryo Innovations

  • 10.8 CryoConcepts LP

  • 10.9 Cryoswiss GmbH

  • 10.10 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

  • 10.11 H and O Equipments

  • 10.12 Special Medical Technology s.r.o

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market 2022-2026
Global Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seborrheic-keratosis-treatment-size-to-grow-by-usd-786-38-mn-cryotherapy-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-application-segment---technavio-301661502.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • iPhone Assembler Foxconn Moves to Limit Plant Disruption as Shares Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group’s main listed arm fell the most in three weeks, after the world’s largest maker of iPhones said it may boost capacity at alternative sites to mitigate potential disruption at its main Covid-stricken plant in China.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over

  • Elon Musk Trolled by a Favorite Enemy

    Elon Musk and financier David Einhorn are each other's favorite enemy. The first is the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla while the second bet on the failure of Tesla by short-selling the stock. Musk, who sees himself as a visionary wanting to change civilization as we know it today, hates short-sellers.

  • ExxonMobil Posts Record Profits. Time to Buy the Dividend Aristocrat?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) delivered one of the best quarters in its history. The oil giant's profits soared to a record in the third quarter, even though oil prices cooled off in the period. ExxonMobil's earnings rose to $19.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Why Altria's Earnings Miss Won't Burn Investors

    Tobacco stocks are often considered recession-resistant because people tend to still smoke when the economy sours. The highest inflation rate in 40 years coupled with rising interest rates, still-elevated gas prices, and an uneven economy is proving even too much for smokers as Altria missed analyst expectations for revenue and profits for the period.

  • McDonald's customers aren't pushing back on higher prices, analyst says

    McDonald's U.S. customer base is still lovin' the fast food chain, even with higher prices.

  • (Countdown): U.S airlines ranked by consumer complaints

    A new report — from the U.S. Department of Transportation — examines airlines across a gamut of potential complaints including baggage, refunds, reservations, customer service, disability, animals and more.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Have Plunged Into Autumn

    A big driver of inflation is down more than 40% in two months as U.S. inventories have swelled since air-conditioning season.

  • European Moves to Cap Gas Prices Are Hypocritical, Qatar Says

    (Bloomberg) -- European proposals to set limits on the price paid for natural gas are “hypocritical,” Qatar’s energy minister Saad Al Kaabi said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Applia

  • Coca-Cola's Pricing Power Reinforces the Sustainability of Its Dividend

    To fight inflationary cost pressure, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) raised prices on its portfolio of products. Consumers hardly flinched, continuing to buy its tasty beverages. That demonstration of pricing power reinforces the sustainability of Coca-Cola's dividend long term.

  • Natural Gas Took a Dive. A Warmer Winter Could Keep Prices Down.

    The U.S. market shifted from worries about tight supplies to lower demand for heating fuel on the back of a warmer winter.

  • 10 Largest Gas Station Chains in the US

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 largest gas station chains in the US. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest gas station chains in the US. Gas stations in the United States are a major industry in and of themselves, and integral to […]

  • HSBC's Canada unit loses National Bank, CIBC as bidders, Global and Mail reports

    HSBC disclosed on Oct. 4 that it was considering selling HSBC Bank Canada, a unit that analysts estimate to be valued at around C$8 billion ($5.88 billion) to C$10 billion ($7.35 billion). The Globe and Mail, in its report on Friday, quoted sources familiar with the process as saying that the field of contenders to acquire HSBC Bank Canada from the British lender was narrowing. Lawyers and analysts have said Canada's concentrated banking market could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition.

  • South Africa health minister hopes for more pharma investment

    The global inequity in vaccine distribution throughout the pandemic triggered calls for more decentralized manufacturing and distribution solutions, especially for low- and middle-income countries.

  • China Is Doubling Down on Coal Despite Its Green Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- China is building a vast array of new coal-fired power stations, potentially more than the operating capacity of the US, even though it knows the plants will probably never be fully used.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs Europe

  • 15 Largest European Companies by Revenue

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 largest European companies by revenue. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest European companies by revenue. For many years, Europe has been seen as the most progressive region in the world, admired for the level of standard […]

  • Auto Makers Had Solid Third Quarter, but Investors Remain Skeptical

    Industry executives are touting strong demand and better-than-expected earnings, even as economic speed bumps multiply.

  • Grain market braces for price flurry as Black Sea corridor in doubt

    PARIS (Reuters) -Wheat futures are expected to leap on Monday as Russia's withdrawal from a Black Sea corridor agreement puts Ukrainian exports at risk, analysts said. Moscow suspended its participation in the Black Sea deal on Saturday, in response to what it called a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Russian-annexed Crimea. Kyiv said Russia was making an excuse for a prepared exit from the accord while Washington accused Moscow of weaponising food.

  • Expensive Energy Won't Stop Fossil Fuel Shift, Bain & Co. Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Elevated energy prices are set to help, not hinder, the de-carbonization of the global economy, said Gerry Mattios, a partner at Bain & Co. Inc. in Singapore.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Im

  • How the Pandemic Changed E-Commerce—and Where It Goes Now

    For insight into the issue, The Wall Street Journal’s Preetika Rana spoke with Kirsten Green, founder and managing partner of venture-capital firm Forerunner, and Lydia Jett, managing partner of SoftBank Investment Advisers, at The Wall Street Journal’s annual Tech Live conference. Behavior is shifting.

  • Where Are the Air Bags? Russia’s Hobbled Auto Industry Struggles to Reboot

    The business is shaping up to be an early test case for the Russian economy and sanctions make it more difficult to find parts; ‘a brutal car’