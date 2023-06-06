SEC Accuses Binance & Coinbase Of Acting As Unregistered Broker, Binance Takes Biggest Hit As $300M In Crypto Positions Liquidated In 24 Hours, JPMorgan Clarifies CEO Jamie Dimon Not Running For Presidency: Today's Top Stories

A day after the Securities and Exchange Commission accused Binance (BNB/USD) of deceptive tactics, conflicts of interest, and evasion of law, the regulatory watchdog sued Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN ) in federal court in New York on Tuesday, alleging that it broke securities rules in the United States by acting as an unregistered broker.

According to the SEC's complaint, since at least 2019, Coinbase has made billions of dollars "unlawfully" facilitating the buying and selling of crypto asset securities, and it intertwines the traditional services of an exchange, broke, and clearing agency without having registered any of those functions with the SEC.