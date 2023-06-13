SEC, Binance have until Thursday to reach asset freeze compromise

The Securities and Exchange Commission and the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange appear close to a compromise on an emergency request by the regulator to freeze the assets of Binance's US entities.

A federal judge gave the parties until Thursday to work out the final details.

The judge has appointed a magistrate judge to act as mediator for the negotiations. Binance.US , Binance’s crypto trading platform in the US, must also file a list of "ordinary course expenses" by Wednesday morning 9 am ET.

The SEC on Tuesday proposed that assets held by Binance US affiliates BAM Trading Services, which runs Binance.US , and BAM Management be repatriated and temporarily frozen while a lawsuit from the SEC plays out in court. That way, they would be out of the control of Binance’s founder, Changpeng Zhao.

The SEC claimed in a lawsuit filed last week that Binance and Zhao illegally commingled customer assets, misled customers about the company’s ability to detect market manipulation, allowed US customers to trade on foreign crypto exchanges, and failed to register as a broker, clearing house, exchange, or seller of securities.

Days following its complaint, the SEC sought an emergency order to freeze the company’s assets, saying that it was necessary to protect funds belonging to US customers and under the entities’ control.

Binance argued in separate court documents that an asset freeze would effectively shutter its US businesses and inflict “far reaching impacts” on the public and crypto market participants beyond BAM.

The company said its international exchange, Binance.com , provides services for millions of users in more than 100 countries, many of whom access its alternate banking services because they are unbanked, underbanked, or residing in countries with unstable currencies.

In its request for an emergency order, the SEC said it wanted to ensure the safety of US customer assets and prevent the dissipation of those assets in case any judgment is entered against it.

Federal district court judge Amy Berman Jackson of the District of Columbia, who is presiding over the case, must sign off on the agreement.

