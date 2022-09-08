U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,993.75
    +13.88 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,694.77
    +113.49 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,808.87
    +16.97 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,833.43
    +1.43 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.09
    +2.15 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.70
    -9.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    18.43
    +0.17 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9989
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2900
    +0.0250 (+0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1506
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9520
    +0.2140 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,222.83
    +299.75 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    469.79
    -0.02 (-0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

SEC Chair Gary Gensler sends a message to crypto startup founders and VCs: 'This field will not take off unless you have some trust'

April Joyner
·2 min read
GettyImages 175048059
Gary Gensler, now chair of the SEC, in 2013.Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • SEC Chair Gary Gensler said he believes most cryptocurrencies should be regulated as securities.

  • Gensler addressed Web3 founders and VCs, saying they need regulation to build trust.

  • He spoke by video call on Thursday at the NYC Summit, a conference for founders and investors.

The crypto industry is not going to make it without increased regulation to build trust among investors and the general public, says Gary Gensler, the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Gensler, speaking via a video call at the NYC Summit, a conference for startup founders and investors hosted by the venture firms Primary and Inspired Capital, said that he believed that most cryptocurrencies, aside from bitcoin, should be regulated as securities under his agency.

The SEC's recent litigation has reflected this view: In an insider trading case it brought against a former Coinbase product manager in July, it asserted that nine of the cryptocurrencies he traded were securities.

In Gensler's view, such increased regulation is critical to protect investors — and moreover, for crypto to gain wider adoption.

"Detroit would not have taken off without some traffic lights and cops on the beat," he said, directing his remarks toward founders and VCs in the audience. "This field will not take off unless you have some trust."

In an interview with Yahoo Finance in July, Gensler said that the SEC would consider exempting cryptocurrency firms from certain rules to encourage more compliance.

Gensler's remarks received a mixed reception during another panel at the NYC Summit.

Kevin Hartz, the founder of the event-ticketing company Eventbrite and the cofounder of the venture firm A* Capital, said that significant regulation would likely restrict innovation in the crypto industry. But Matt Homer, an executive in residence at Nyca Partners, said that founders could use it as an opportunity to build a competitive advantage by gaining early approval from regulators.

 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Why Rivian Shares Soared Today

    Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose sharply Thursday morning after the widely followed EV maker announced a new partnership. Rivian said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Mercedes-Benz Van division of Daimler AG for a new joint venture to manufacture electric vans. The vehicles will be tailored for individual customers similar to the electric delivery vans (EDVs) Rivian currently produces for Amazon.

  • RECONAFRICA LAUNCHES JOINT VENTURE PROCESS FOR KAVANGO BASIN

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce its new business relationship with Alvarez & Marsal and Hannam & Partners. The two companies will work closely with ReconAfrica in managing its evolving data room as well as launching a global reach to potential, high quality, joint venture partners to join the Company's initial exploration program in the Kavango sedimentary basin, NE Namibia.

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’

    Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.

  • Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is selling. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Stanley Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Selling These 5 Stocks. It is no secret that big technology stocks are undergoing a period of prolonged turmoil as […]

  • AT&T’s Dividend-Loving Investors Are Dialing the Wrong Number

    AT&T income-hungry shareholders should have seen it coming. In April last year, a month before announcing the spinoff of its media division to shareholders in the form of shares of a 71% stake in the newly created Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive Officer assured investors that “our deliberate capital-allocation plan allowed us to invest and sustain our dividend at current levels, which we believe is attractive.” AT&T’s eventual failure to raise the dividend in 2021 broke a 34-year streak and saw it booted out of the vaunted S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    FuelCell Energy (FCEL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -33.33% and 18.05%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Asana stock surges on earnings, outlook boost

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Asana.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Freeport-McMoRan, Centrus Energy and Fission Uranium

    Freeport-McMoRan, Centrus Energy and Fission Uranium are part of Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • American Eagle Outfitters stock dives after earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for American Eagle Outfitters.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Dividend Kings to Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend and value stocks and go directly to read 5 Best Undervalued Dividend Kings to Buy in September. Dividend Kings are an elite group of companies that have raised their dividends for over 50 years […]

  • Equinox Gold Reports an Illegal Blockade and Suspension of Operations at its Los Filos Mine

    Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") reports that mining activities at its Los Filos Mine in Mexico have been temporarily suspended as the result of an illegal blockade by members of the nearby Mezcala community. The blockade is preventing delivery of certain supplies to the Los Filos Mine that are required to maintain operations.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) Worth Betting on Now?

    Glaxo (GSK) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    It generates most of its revenue by selling its charging systems to businesses, which either provide them to customers or use them to charge their own fleets, while the rest comes from subscription fees, which it collects from drivers who access its charging stations. ChargePoint's revenue only rose 1% in fiscal 2021, but it surged 65% to $242 million in fiscal 2022 (which ended this January) as it scaled up its charging network. Analysts expect its revenue to soar 99% to $482 million this year as even more businesses install EV charging stations.

  • Dow Jones Falls After Powell Speech; AMD, First Solar Climb On Buy Ratings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Thursday, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the Cato Institute's monetary conference.

  • Investors Heavily Search Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Petrobras (PBR). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as Wall Street mulls Powell rate comments

    U.S. stocks barreled lower in back-and-forth trading Thursday after a rebound rally in the prior session helped all three major averages log gains of well above 1%.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Value and Upside

    Let's dive into a few dividend-paying stocks that investors might consider buying in September and beyond that also offer solid growth upside and value.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) Worth Betting on Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.