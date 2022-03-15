U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce discusses what’s next for crypto regulation

Lauren Simonds
·2 min read

As decentralized finance (DeFi) moves closer to becoming a mainstream reality, rather than an alternative parallel financial system, can government regulators be far behind? In a word, no. But how do you regulate a system designed for remote, peer-to-peer and intermediary-free transactions — at an appropriate level — without stifling innovation?

That’s just one of many hot, and some might say controversial, topics you’ll find at DeFi and the Future of Programmable Money, a free, day-long virtual summit on March 30, 2022.

Pro Tip: Attending DeFi and the Future of Programmable Money is free, but you need to register to secure your seat at the crypto table. The summit is sponsored by Sommelier Finance, a leading crypto project, co-founded by Zaki Manian, designed to automate decentralized finance trading.

DeFi is a complex industry and regulating it is no small task. It’s why we’re excited to have Hester Peirce, who serves as SEC commissioner, weigh in on this important topic and share her extensive knowledge and expertise.

Peirce will be joined by Kristin Smith (The Blockchain Association), Miller Whitehouse Levine (DeFi Education Fund) and Zaki Manian (Sommelier Finance) for a session called:

DeFi and Regulations: Regulation of DeFi is here (ish). How can regulators engage with the ecosystem productively and what can DeFi projects do to help bring regulators to the table?

Peirce, who began serving as SEC Commissioner in January 2018, has a long and outspoken history of supporting the crypto industry, to the point where many in the community refer to her as “Crypto Mom.” We can’t wait to hear her thoughts on what it might take to create a realistic regulatory framework.

Regulators are coming for crypto. Bring your questions and engage in what’s sure to be a lively conversation. While you’re at it, be sure to check the day’s agenda.

DeFi and the Future of Programmable Money is free and takes place on March 30. Register here to reserve your seat, join the crypto crowd and learn how you can make a difference in the future of finance.

