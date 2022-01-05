U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,776.75
    -7.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,633.00
    -42.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,218.25
    -57.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,261.00
    -5.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.00
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.60
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.91
    +0.31 (+1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3528
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9400
    -0.1860 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,394.08
    +14.28 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.63
    +13.28 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

SEC Delays NYDIG Bitcoin ETF Decision by Two Months

Rahul Nambiampurath
BeInCrypto –

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed its decision on the NYDIG Bitcoin ETF by two months, according to a notice. This is yet another bitcoin ETF decision that has been delayed by the regulatory body.

