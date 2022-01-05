SEC Delays NYDIG Bitcoin ETF Decision by Two Months

Motley Fool

For the second straight day, the share price of otherwise popular coronavirus stock BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell on Tuesday. BioNTech is, it nearly goes without saying by now, the co-developer of the Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine with pharmacuetical sector powerhouse Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Both companies saw their share prices rise precipitously, more or less in line with the exploding popularity and widespread use of Comirnaty following the Food and Drug Administration's initial granting of an EUA for the vaccine in December 2020.