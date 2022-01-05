SEC Delays NYDIG Bitcoin ETF Decision by Two Months
BeInCrypto –
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed its decision on the NYDIG Bitcoin ETF by two months, according to a notice. This is yet another bitcoin ETF decision that has been delayed by the regulatory body.
