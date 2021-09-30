SEC Head Gensler Shows Support for Futures-Based Bitcoin ETFs

BeInCrypto –

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said in a speech that the regulatory authority would look into supporting futures-based bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF).

United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler has offered some positive updates on ETFs. Speaking at The Future of Asset Management North America Conference, Gensler said he believes there is a place for bitcoin ETFs based on futures.

Gensler emphasizes that he does not speak on behalf of the SEC and that the views are his own. He notes that the agency has taken note of new technologies and practices — cryptocurrencies among them — and the regulatory authority must grow alongside them.

