U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,974.00
    +37.03 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,231.30
    +201.19 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,860.54
    +190.58 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.97
    +0.61 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.38
    -0.52 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.20
    +48.60 (+2.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    +0.51 (+2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0880
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4550
    -0.0450 (-1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2304
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8640
    -0.5200 (-0.40%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,235.70
    -126.71 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.74
    +21.28 (+3.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.60
    -67.24 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     
LIVE:

Lawmakers say TikTok 'beholden' to Beijing as TikTok CEO Shou Chew testifies

Detailed updates on the high-stakes House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

The SEC just charged Justin Sun, the crypto CEO who bid $4.6 million on lunch with Warren Buffett, with fraud. Here's everything you need to know about him.

4
Theron Mohamed,Samantha Delouya
·6 min read
Justin Sun Warren Buffett
Justin Sun/Twitter

  • Justin Sun, who branded himself as a "crypto whiz kid," was charged by the SEC with fraud and other securities violations.

  • The CEO of Tron and BitTorrent first gained attention after winning a $4.6 million charity lunch with Warren Buffett.

  • Here's what you need to know about the 32-year-old crypto entrepreneur.

Sun grew up in a rural province of China.

Justin Sun
Tron CEO Justin SunReuters

According to reporting from The Verge, Sun left home at a young age to study the strategy game Go in Wuhan. The Verge, citing a former employee of Sun's, said he described his mother as a "tiger mom" and his father as a "penny-pincher."

Sun attended a business school founded by Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma.

JustinSun5
Sun with Alibaba's Jack Ma.Instagram/Justin Sun

Sun's oldest photo on Instagram shows him receiving a certificate from Ma. "Inspired by the best to shape the future for the better," the caption reads.

Sun was the youngest member of the inaugural class at Hupan University, a Chinese business school founded by Ma in 2015, according to the South China Morning Post. Ma recruited 30 students who he believed could revolutionize the Chinese business world. Sun wrote his thesis on the blockchain industry, titled "The Birth of a Decentralized Internet," SCMP said. He graduated from Hupan in 2018.

Sun attended a prestigious Ivy League school for graduate studies.

university of pennsylvania
f11photo/Shutterstock

Sun graduated from Peking University with a bachelor's degree in history in 2011, according to his LinkedIn page. Peking is China's second-best university, according to Times Higher Education's World University Rankings. Two years later, Sun earned a master's degree in political economy from the University of Pennsylvania, one of eight prestigious US colleges that make up the Ivy League.

 

He began his career at a San Francisco-based crypto company.

Justin Sun attends Consensus 2019
Justin Sun attends Consensus 2019Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Sun joined Ripple Labs as a chief representative and adviser in Greater China at the end of 2013, according to an older version of his LinkedIn page. He worked at the cryptocurrency startup — which has received backing from Google Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and other blue-chip investors — for just over two years.

Sun founded an app called Peiwo, which translates to "accompany me," that same year. The app aspired to become China's Snapchat and matched users by analyzing 10-second voice clips, according to Forbes. The app was ultimately kicked off both the Android and Apple app stores and banned from China for disrupting "socialist values," according to the Verge.

Justin Sun Yuchen, founder of Tron and CEO of BitTorrent, speaks during Ifeng Finance Summit at China World Summit Wing on November 4, 2015 in Beijing, China.
Justin Sun Yuchen, founder of Tron and CEO of BitTorrent, speaks during Ifeng Finance Summit at China World Summit Wing on November 4, 2015 in Beijing, China.Getty Images/Visual China Group

The app aspired to become China's Snapchat and matched users by analyzing 10-second voice clips, according to Forbes. The app was ultimately kicked off both the Android and Apple app stores and banned from China for disrupting "socialist values," according to the Verge.

In July 2017, he founded the blockchain company, Tron.

BitTorrent Data Belongs To You Billboard
BitTorrent billboard.BitTorrent

Tron is a blockchain company with its own cryptocurrency that is "dedicated to building the infrastructure for a truly decentralized Internet," his LinkedIn page states. Less than a year later, Tron acquired BitTorrent, a peer-to-peer file-sharing service, for around $126 million, according to TechCrunch. Sun currently serves as CEO of Peiwo, Tron, and BitTorrent, now known as Rainberry.

Sun has a powerful presence on social media.

Screengrab of Justin Sun's Twitter page.
Screengrab of Justin Sun's Twitter page.Twitter

Sun has amassed 3.4 million Twitter followers. He's also posted pictures of himself posing with celebrities such as Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Forbes included Sun in its 30 under 30 Asia list in 2017, and in its 30 under 30 China list from 2015 to 2017, Sun wrote on his LinkedIn page.

He gained national attention for winning a charity auction lunch with Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett
Sun met with Buffett in 2020.YouTube / University of Nebraska–Lincoln

In 2019, Sun bid $4.57 million on an eBay-sponsored charity lunch with Warren Buffett. Sun said he planned to use the meal to convert Buffett, a notorious skeptic of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, into a true believer. Buffett has said Bitcoin has "no unique value" and will ultimately become worthless, and derided it as a "delusion" and "rat poison squared."

Sun postponed the dinner with Buffett, citing kidney stones. However, the Verge reported that the lunch was initially canceled due to pressure from the Chinese government.

One year later, Sun had dinner with Buffett, inviting several key players in the crypto community.

Warren Buffett
Sun initially postponed his meeting with Buffett.Charlie Rose

Sun executed a full-court press on Buffett during their dinner in January 2020. He invited eToro founder and CEO Yoni Assia, Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, and other crypto advocates to dine with them. He also gave Buffett a smartphone loaded with Bitcoin and Tron, although Buffett later said he doesn't own any cryptocurrencies.

Sun has engaged in attention-grabbing stunts.

5,000 everydays artwork by Beeple, which was sold at Christies auction house for $69 million
5,000 everydays artwork by Beeple, which was sold at Christie's auction house for $69 million.Reuters

Aside from Sun's winning bid for a meal with Buffett, he has engaged in other high-profile stunts, such as giving away free Teslas in Twitter sweepstakes and coming in second place in a record-breaking $69 million Christie's auction of an NFT by digital artist Beeple.

Sun has gained a reputation as a controversial figure.

Justin Sun
Justin Sun paid millions of dollars to join one of Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin space trips.Associated Press

After Sun announced he was rescheduling his lunch with Buffett, Chinese news outlet Caixin reported he was being held in China over accusations of illegal fundraising, gambling, money laundering, and pornography activities, citing a report by the 21st Century Business Herald.

Sun dismissed the allegations on Weibo and said he was being treated for kidney stones. "The illegal network fundraising was not true," he wrote in Mandarin, adding that Tron "actively cooperated" with authorities to comply with regulatory requirements. He added that Tron complied with laws and regulations in Singapore, where it's located, and the money-laundering allegation was "not true."

However, in March 2022, the Verge reported that Sun has a long history of bending financial laws in the US and China, and collected passports in countries like Malta, Guinea-Bissau, Saint Kitts and Nevis, saying that he would escape to one if the law ever caught up with him.

Sun jumped on the meme-stock bandwagon in 2021.

Justin Sun speaks at a conference.
Justin Sun speaks at a conference.Getty Images/Visual China Group

Sun invested $10 million in GameStop and $1 million in each of AMC and the iShares Silver Trust during the meme-stock frenzy in January 2021. He told Bloomberg that the Wall Street Bets movement represented a "paradigm shift" in finance and suggested memes are the new fundamentals for the next generation of investors.

In March 2023, Sun was charged by the SEC with fraud and other securities law violations.

lindsay lohan
Celebrities like Lindsay Lohan were also charged by the SEC.KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx

The SEC charged Sun and three of his companies, Tron Foundation, BitTorrent Foundation, and Rainberry, formerly BitTorrent, with the unregistered offer and sale of crypto asset securities. Sun was also charged with fraudulently manipulating the price of his cryptocurrency, TRX.

The SEC also charged several celebrities who worked with Sun's companies, including Lindsay Lohan and Jake Paul.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • China's top three smartphone makers allow inter-device data transfer in battle against Apple amid sluggish sales

    China's top three domestic smartphone companies - Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi - have reached an agreement that will allow users to transfer data between their branded devices, an alliance that could challenge Apple's popularity in the country. Owners of smartphones from Beijing-based Xiaomi and Guangdong-based Vivo and Oppo will be able to move system and app data seamlessly to a new handset belonging to any of these brands, the companies announced on Wednesday on their respective Weibo accounts. Whil

  • SEC sues Tron founder and celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul and Soulja Boy, for crypto securities violations

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, on allegations of orchestrating “unregistered offer and sale, manipulative trading and unlawful touting of crypto asset securities,” the agency stated Wednesday. The SEC said it was suing Sun, his Tron foundation, the BitTorrent Foundation and BitTorrent (now referred to as Rainberry) over the sale of two tokens: TRON, or TRX, and bitTorrent, or BTT. Both TRX and BTT were referred to as unregistered crypto asset securities by the SEC, stoking the debate on whether cryptocurrencies are in fact securities.

  • Bitcoin To $1 Million: Former Coinbase CTO Predicts Bitcoin To Rise 35,000% In June Amid U.S. Bank Uncertainty

    Former Coinbase Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Balaji Srinivasan is betting big on Bitcoin (BTC/USD), predicting the cryptocurrency will hit $1 million by June 17 because of a rapid devaluation of the U.S. dollar. Srinivasan entered into a $1 million bet via Twitter with two individuals, offering up Circle's USDC stablecoin to pseudonymous Twitter personality James Medlock and another unnamed person if Bitcoin fails to achieve the historic gains he predicts. The bet is part of Srinivasan’s view

  • Hong Kong holds on to fourth spot in global financial centre rankings, while Singapore remains one place higher

    Hong Kong held on to its fourth-place ranking globally in the latest study of the world's leading international financial centres, as the city's economy continues to recover from three years of Covid-19 restrictions. The city ranked fourth in the 33rd edition of the semi-annual Global Financial Centres Index, produced by the China Development Institute in Shenzhen and the London think tank Z/Yen Partners. New York was No 1 financial centre, followed by London and Singapore. Financial industry ex

  • Tesla Model 3 Could Lose EV Credit, Report Says. Confusion Around the Tax Break Continues.

    Car companies loved it when the U.S. government rolled out its $7,500 tax credit for people who buy electric vehicles. On Thursday, EV news outlet Electrek, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) expects its lowest-priced Model 3 sedan will lose eligibility for the full $7,500 tax credit, because the car uses LFP batteries sourced from China. Tesla and the Internal Revenue Service, the government agency responsible for implementing the tax credit, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Explainer-What are e-fuels, and can they help make cars CO2-free?

    Germany has declared last-minute opposition to a landmark European Union law to end sales of CO2-emitting cars in 2035, demanding that sales be allowed of new cars with internal combustion engines after that date if they run on e-fuels. The EU rules would require all new cars sold from 2035 to have zero CO2 emissions, making it effectively impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered cars. The law - which Germany, alongside a majority of EU countries and lawmakers, previously supported - would not ban internal combustion engines (ICEs).

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm a 43-Year-Old Divorced Dad With $315K in an IRA, $90K in a Roth and Other Accounts. Can I Retire at 57?

    I am a 43-year-old divorced father. I have $315,000 in a traditional individual retirement account (IRA), $90,000 in a Roth IRA, $22,000 in a health savings account (HSA), $8,000 in a 529 college savings account, $30,000 in a traditional 401k, … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm a 43-Year-Old Divorced Dad With $315K in an IRA, $90K in a Roth and Other Accounts. Can I Retire at 57? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Does an Employer Match Count Toward My 401(k) Limit?

    A 401(k) is an employer-sponsored, tax-advantaged retirement plan. You fund this account by contributing a set percentage of your paycheck into the account. One of the biggest perks of a 401(k) plan is that employers have the option to match your … Continue reading → The post How the Employer Match Works With the 401(k) Limit appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark?

    It can be hard to know if your retirement savings are on track, but comparing your balance to where others similar in age are can help. In particular, taking a look at the average 401(k) balance by age is a good place … Continue reading → The post The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Big Quit: Almost 70% of US workers plan to leave their jobs in 2023 — and Gen Z, millennials are leading the charge. 3 tips to successfully carve a new career path this year

    Leave your job but don't resign yourself to a frugal future.

  • Accenture to Cut 19,000 Jobs as IT Spending Slows

    Professional-services company looks to slash costs and streamline operations, amid slowing IT spending.

  • For new HQ, Danaher spinoff chose Waltham over Denver, Chicago, Va.

    Emails obtained through a public records request show that the Boston area beat out at least three other regions for the company with expected revenue over $4 billion.

  • Albemarle to build $1.3 billion lithium plant in South Carolina

    The facility, which was first announced last year without a specific location, will double the company's lithium processing capacity and thus its ability to supply key customers - including Tesla Inc - who are hungry for more North American supplies of the battery metal. Already the world's largest lithium producer with major facilities in Chile, China and Australia, Albemarle has moved aggressively to expand in the United States, which it sees as its next major area of growth thanks to tax credits and other incentives offered by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. The South Carolina plant will be able to process 50,000 tonnes of lithium each year from rock Albemarle plans to mine in North Carolina as well as from recycled batteries.

  • Emerging Social Security proposals may fall short on addressing retirement crisis

    The proposals may unintentionally hurt those least prepared for retirement.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what can I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 easy ways to catch up (and fast)

    You're in a race against time and your dream retirement awaits at the finish line.

  • SEC sues Tron founder Justin Sun, Lindsay Lohan, other celebrities over crypto sales

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday charged Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun with fraud, and accused eight celebrities including actress Lindsay Lohan and rapper Soulja Boy with illegally promoting his crypto assets. Sun and his companies Tron Foundation, BitTorrent Foundation and Rainberry were accused of having since August 2017 schemed to distribute billions of crypto assets known as Tronix (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT) and artificially inflated trading volume.

  • Coinbase Stock Collapses As SEC Gets Aggressive

    The SEC sent a Wells Notice to Coinbase, warning enforcement action may be coming. COIN stock dives. Tron Foundation, eight celebrities charged.

  • California may punish oil companies for high gas prices

    A first-in-the-nation bill to punish oil companies for profiting from price spikes at the pump breezed through the California Senate on Thursday at the urging of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the first major vote in an effort to pass the law by month's end. The proposal is in response to sales last summer, when the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California soared to a record high $6.48. Newsom, a Democrat, reacted by attacking the oil industry, specifically the five companies that provide 97% of gasoline in the state.

  • How Adobe’s CFO is avoiding mass layoffs: ‘We don’t want our employees worried about when the next shoe is going to drop’

    Dan Durn talks about Adobe's growth, preventing mass layoffs, and generative A.I.