SEC Finalizes Rule on Security-Based Swaps Trading Venues

(Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission has released final rules for security-based swaps trading platforms, giving them the green light to register with the agency.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The SEC said Thursday it had adopted the regulation — a move that came more than a decade after Congress asked the agency to do so. Under the rules, security-based swaps execution facilities would get a process for registering with the agency and clarity on how they should execute trades. Broadly, firms must operate trading platforms that can allow multiple participants to execute or trade those swaps.

“The adoption makes a traditionally opaque market more transparent,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in remarks issued with the rule.

The larger $352 trillion swaps market, overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, dwarfs the $8.5 trillion security-based swaps market brought under the SEC’s domain as a result of post-financial crisis reforms. Before 2008, the swaps market was perceived as a Wild West in the financial sector kept largely beyond Washington oversight. That changed when Gensler took the helm of the CFTC during the Obama administration.

Security-based swaps are generally swaps based on a single or very small number of securities.

About five companies are expected to have to register with the SEC, according to the SEC’s analysis. The rules go into effect 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. But firms will have a 180-day grace period to continue operating under existing registration exemptions while the SEC processes new application forms, according to a fact sheet.

(Updates with additional background, comment on the rule throughout.)

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.