SEC Turns Attention to DeFi Projects With Analytics Firm Deal

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made a deal with a blockchain analytics firm to focus more attention on the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry.

Crypto analytics company AnChain.AI has signed an agreement with the SEC in order to provide the regulator with blockchain data and technology to analyze smart contracts.

The contract is worth $125,000 per year according to reports, with a time span of five years totaling $625,000. AnChain.AI CEO and co-founder Victor Fang stated:

