Second Amazon warehouse union vote planned for next month via mail-in ballot

Brian Heater
·2 min read

The National Labor Relations Board today issued an announcement detailing plans for a second vote among Amazon’s Bessemer, Alabama warehouse employees. The planned follow-up would be conducted via USPS mail-in ballots, which will be mailed out February 4 and counted March 28.

Late last year, the director of the NLRB’s 10th region announced that a second vote would occur, following Amazon’s lopsided victory against unionization. In a notice published by the NLRB, the organization notes:

The election that commenced on February 8, 2021, was set aside because the National Labor Relations Board found the Employer interfered with the employees’ exercise of a free and reasoned choice by creating the appearance of irregularity in the election procedure by causing a mailbox to be installed outside the Employer’s main entrance and by improperly polling employees’ support during mandatory meetings. Therefore, a new election will be held in accordance with the terms of this Notice of Second Election. All eligible voters should understand the National Labor Relations Act, as amended, gives them the right to cast their ballots as they see fit and protects them in the exercise of this right, free from interference by any of the parties.

The ruling on a second vote followed complaints from the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union that Amazon had violated the vote by installing an on-site mailbox and “vote no” signage around the site. The company has long insisted that the failure to unionize reflects the will of its fulfillment center workers.

A spokesperson for the company told TechCrunch at the time, “Our employees have always had the choice of whether or not to join a union, and they overwhelmingly chose not to join the RWDSU earlier this year. It’s disappointing that the NLRB has now decided that those votes shouldn’t count.”

Questions around in-person voting were raised by the RWDSU during the initial vote, due to both pandemic concerns and potential voter coercion. The new vote will be conducted via secret ballot.

  • Second Starbucks store near Buffalo votes to unionize

    A second Starbucks store near Buffalo, New York, has voted to unionize, one of a growing number of the coffee chain’s stores seeking to organize workers. Workers at the store, in the suburb of Cheektowaga, voted 15-9 in favor of representation by Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. The National Labor Relations Board confirmed the vote Monday.

  • U.S. labor board sets dates for union vote at Amazon warehouse in Alabama

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -The U.S. National Labor Relations Board said on Tuesday that it will send unionization ballots to workers at an Amazon.com Inc warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama on Feb. 4. Ballots in the election, which is a re-run after the NLRB found Amazon interfered in the vote last year, will be counted starting on March 28, according to a notice published by the NLRB. Spokespeople for Amazon and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which is seeking to represent the workers, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Union wins representation at second U.S. Starbucks location

    A Starbucks cafe in Buffalo, New York, became the second unionized company-owned Starbucks Corp location in the United States after the federal labor board on Monday certified the results of last month's election there. The union, called Workers United, had challenged several ballots for the Genesee Street location because it claimed the employees actually worked at a different store. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) agreed with Workers United that the ballots should be tossed out, making the final vote 15-9 in favor of the union.

  • China’s Property Slump May Be Stabilizing. Why Economists Are Still Dour on GDP Outlook.

    China's strict Covid policies could continue to loom over its economy, so much so that Goldman Sachs lowered its 2022 economic growth outlook to 4.3% from 4.8%.

  • U.S. Tech Stocks Set to Extend Rebound From $1.1 Trillion Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Mega-cap U.S. technology stocks edged higher in premarket trading, hinting at a return of dip-buyers after last week’s selloff wiped $1.1 trillion from the value of the Nasdaq Composite Index.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesD

  • 2022 NFL playoffs bracket: Teams in playoff picture, full TV schedule, kickoff times for every game

    As the 2021-22 NFL regular season comes to a close, it’s time to look ahead to the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The playoff picture is set with fourteen teams fighting for a chance to win Super Bowl 2022. RELATED: NFL playoff schedule 2022: Dates, times, how to watch every postseason game Check out the NFL playoffs

  • California Governor Newsom Proposes Record $213 Billion Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday unveiled a $213 billion general fund budget for the next fiscal year, buttressed by a $45.7 billion surplus as the most populous U.S. state enjoys strong tax revenue in the lopsided recovery from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers

  • Inflation in focus as Fed Chair Powell faces confirmation hearing

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses how Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely face questions on inflation as he testifies at the confirmation hearing for his second term.

  • Report: Boeing KC-46 tanker display systems hit snag in design review

    The design review was expected to be completed in the fall of 2021 on the program, which has seen heavy cost overruns.

  • This year’s income tax filing season starts Jan. 24, and the IRS says it’s going to be a ‘frustrating’ one

    Mark your calendars because January 24 is the date the Internal Revenue Service will start accepting and processing 2021 income tax returns. The 2022 tax season will run from Monday, Jan. 24 to Monday, April 18, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Monday — but brace yourself for potentially sluggish service as the underfunded, understaffed and backlogged IRS juggles another filing season, Treasury officials said. The bill would include adding $80 billion over a decade to the IRS budget for more staff and better technology to catch tax cheaters, as well as funding to improve customer service.

  • Forget Rate Hikes. How the Fed Handles Its $9 Trillion in Assets Is What Really Matters.

    If there is one takeaway from another muddled jobs report, it’s this, writes Lisa Beilfuss: The Federal Reserve is behind the curve and falling fast. Investors should brace for more aggressive tightening—and even welcome it.

  • Powell Assures Americans That Fed Will Tackle High Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powel

  • Fed’s George urges faster drawdown of $8.5 trillion in assets and ‘more normal’ interest-rate strategy

    The president of the Kansas City Federal Reserve on Tuesday said the central bank should speedily reduce its enormous $8.5 trillion pile of bond holdings to help curb the highest U.S. inflation in almost 40 years and discourage undue risk-taking.

  • Crypto regulation 'is still the biggest overhang': strategist

    According to one market strategist, regulation could continue to put pressure on cryptocurrencies.

  • Swing State Trumpers Forged Letters to National Archives in Harebrained Scheme to Overturn Election

    The groups sent fake certificates of ascertainment declaring Trump the winner

  • Marina Zimmerman looks to oust Lauren Boebert in CO-3 Republican primary

    A concrete business owner from Arboles will challenge Lauren Boebert in the CO-3 Republican primary in June.

  • House GOP candidate calls for Texas-wide ban on Chinese students

    A Texas Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has ignited controversy after calling for a ban on Chinese students from universities in the state. “Chinese students should be BANNED from attending all Texas universities,” Shelley Luther originally wrote in a since-revised tweet. In subsequent tweets, Luther went on to say the state’s taxpayers “should not be subsidizing the next generation of CCP [Chinese Communist Party] leaders” and that it is “common sense” that CCP members “should not have access to our schools.”

  • Fed Chair Powell’s confirmation hearing: What to watch for

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung explains what to watch for in Fed Chair Powell’s confirmation hearing.

  • Powell’s Senate Hearing Holds the Key for Markets. Expect the Unexpected.

    Covid hospitalizations approaching January 2021 peaks, Take-Two Interactive acquiring ‘Farmville’s’ Zynga in $12.7 billion deal, IRS warns of backlogs heading into tax filing season, and other news to start your day.

  • Taiwan suspends F-16 training missions after jet crashes

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's air force on Tuesday suspended combat training for its F-16 fleet after a recently upgraded model of the fighter jet crashed into the sea in the latest of a series of accidents. The defence ministry said the F-16V, the most advanced type in Taiwan's fleet, went missing from radar screens after taking off from the Chiayi air base in southern Taiwan for a training mission over a coastal firing range. President Tsai Ing-wen issued instructions to spare no efforts in the search and rescue mission and "to further clarify the cause of the accident", her spokesman said.