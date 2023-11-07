Second apartment building planned for lot near Big Grove in Sherman Hill

A rendering of High Street Lofts II at 1619 16th St. as viewed from the southwest. A completed High Street Lofts is visible in the rear.

Another apartment building is proposed for the largely empty lot between Carl's Place and Big Grove Brewery in Sherman Hill.

The 44-unit High Street Lofts II at 1619 High St. would be a sister to the High Street Lofts at 610 16th St. on the eastern half of the lot. The initial project, a 47-unit apartment building, is under construction after receiving approval in January. Completion is expected in summer 2024.

Both are projects of Wade Investments.

The second structure could have a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments and "micros" — apartments that typically range from 100-500 square feet. A lower level will have 31 parking stalls.

An aerial view of 1619 High St.

Saloni Sheth, an architect with Streamline Architects, told the city's Urban Design Review Board that the buildings' appearances will be "consistent" with each other, though the rooms will have different layouts and High Street Lofts II, unlike the first building, won't have its own courtyard. The two structures would be separated by an alley with greenspace.

The site plan for 1619 High St. (left) and 610 16th St.

The development recently received $982,027 in state tax credits designated for workforce housing, with the city of Des Moines proposing a maximum of $2.2 million in assistance through project-generated tax increment financing.

Ten percent of the units will be offered at monthly rents affordable to tenants earning 80% or less of the area median income, or about $58,450 for a single person.

The project is expected to cost $11.7 million. Construction is anticipated to begin by fall 2024 and wrap up in late 2025.

Structures on site not salvageable, to be razed

A house and garage on the 0.38-acre lot are slated for demolition as site work progresses.

The developer's original plans included rehabilitating one of the existing buildings as a smaller project with fewer units. In the last 18 months, however, it became clear that reusing the structure wouldn't be financially feasible, said city Economic Development Coordinator Whitney Baethke.

"There was a hope to salvage one of the buildings," she said. "Further investigation and study showed that was not possible."

