Second Area Agency in Alabama Partners With CarePredict To Provide In-Home Support To Dementia and Alzheimer's Patients

·3 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePredict, the leading digital health platform for senior care, has partnered with Central Alabama Aging Consortium (CAAC) as part of the PANDA (Providing Alzheimer's N Dementia Assistance) project. PANDA is an innovative program funded in part through a grant provided by the Administration for Community Living (ACL). The PANDA project provides supportive services to people with dementia (and/or dementia-related diseases), intellectual developmental disabilities, and their caregivers. Included in these services is CarePredict's remote activity monitoring solution. CarePredict is also available through the Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging (M4A,) the first Area Agency on Aging in Alabama to pilot the PANDA project.

"When we saw the value that CarePredict brought to the M4A program by helping clients continue to live independently in their homes and providing immense peace of mind to their caregivers, we knew that we wanted to make this innovative technology available to clients with dementia and their caregivers in the Autauga, Elmore, & Montgomery counties," said Stephanie Holmes, PANDA Project Director at CAAC.

CarePredict's award-winning wearable, Tempo™ and the AI platform behind it were designed exclusively for the care of seniors with their unique needs in mind. It is the only wearable that autonomously observes the daily activity patterns of an older adult, such as eating, sleeping, walking, kitchen and bathroom patterns. The system uses machine learning to understand each senior's "normal" activity pattern and alerts on potential concerns when there is a deviation. This allows caregivers to know if they are skipping meals, aren't sleeping well, are less active, or if things are different than usual. Families can see the location of their loved one in the home at all times and get real-time alerts when there is a possible fall. Seniors can press a button on their Tempo to summon help and use the built-in two-way audio to speak to their care circle members for immediate assurance.

"Area Agencies on Aging play an integral role in the health outcomes of older adults through the programs and services they provide," said Satish Movva, CEO and Founder of CarePredict. "We are thrilled that our remote activity monitoring technology is the extra set of 'eyes' that helps caregivers of people with dementia and developmental disabilities provide them quality care from afar."

CarePredict and other services through CAAC will begin in March 2022.

About CarePredict:

CarePredict's mission is to help caregivers of seniors take timely action. Based on the science that changes in daily activities and behavior patterns precede health declines, CarePredict's award-winning smart wearable, Tempo™, autonomously understands these patterns and alerts professional and family caregivers on changes that warrant attention. Since 2013 we've created solutions that offer peace of mind and improve the quality of life for seniors at home and in senior living facilities.

CarePredict is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For more information, visit www.carepredict.com.

Media Contact:
Subhashree Sukhu
Marketing Director, CarePredict
333000@email4pr.com
+1 800 608 7188 ext 526

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/second-area-agency-in-alabama-partners-with-carepredict-to-provide-in-home-support-to-dementia-and-alzheimers-patients-301513202.html

SOURCE CarePredict

