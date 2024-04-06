For second year, Breakers named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For

For the second year in a row, The Breakers Palm Beach resort has been named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For.

And this year the historic resort received a boost in position, moving up from No. 65 to No. 59 on the list, and holding a place as the only independently owned hotel on the list, which is organized by Fortune Media and Great Place to Work, The Breakers said in a news release.

The recognition is a testament to the family owners of The Breakers — who are the descendants of the resort's founder, Henry Morrison Flagler — the board of directors, the leadership team and the entire workforce of more than 2,300 employees, said Denise Bober, chief human resources officer for The Breakers.

"We've cultivated and nurtured a people-centric environment, with our primary focus on fostering a culture of care and well-being for many years, and our commitment to sustaining a positive work environment for all," Bober said.

Having an inspired workforce and excellent retention rates translate to a better experience for guests and, as a result, the company's financial success, she said.

To qualify for consideration on the list, a company must be certified by Great Place to Work, have more than 1,000 staff in the U.S., and complete an application process that includes benchmarks and essays.

Applicants' employees are surveyed as part of the process. At The Breakers, 94% of respondents agreed that it's a great place to work. In addition, 98% said customers rate their service as excellent, and 97% said The Breakers is a safe place to work.

Of the 92% of Breakers employees who completed the survey, 97% said new employees are made to feel welcome when they join the company, and 96% said they are proud to tell people where they work.

The Breakers offers on-site physical and mental health care, including a therapist who was added within the past month, Bober said. The effort to provide employee health care at The Breakers began about two decades ago, she said. The culture of wellness extends from the quality of care provided to the food served to employees.

"Our new hires, before they step into their job, they have a three-hour course on fitness and nutrition, how to take care of themselves," she said.

Care for the community is part of The Breakers' ethos, Bober said. The company makes time for employees to volunteer, either as part of larger groups or by themselves.

"Our team members, it's in their DNA to serve to others and to help others," Bober said. "So when we can do good, not only for our team and our guests and our members, our customer base, but we can give back to the community and pay it forward, that holds a special place in our hearts."

The top 10 companies on the Fortune 100 list are:

Hilton Cisco Systems Nvidia American Express Synchrony Financial Wegmans Food Markets Accenture Marriott International Cadence Design Systems Comcast NBCUniversal

In addition to The Breakers, three other Florida-based companies were included: DHL Express U.S. at No. 57, Publix Super Markets at No. 81 and Baptist Health South Florida at No. 89.

“When people ask about what sets the Best Companies apart from their competitors, it’s one key ingredient: Trust,” Michael C. Bush, chief executive of Great Place To Work, said in a news release. “When employees trust their leaders, their colleagues, and the organization, they become empowered to reach their full potential.”

That sentiment resonated with Bober, who said Bush really put the honor into perspective.

"I love that, because I think it doesn't get any better than that: Humans actually reaching their full potential," she said. "It's deeply fulfilling for us knowing that we believe we have the best team, the best company, culture, owners and directors, and of course our beautiful, iconic property."

The Breakers was founded by Flagler in 1896 and continues to be owned by his family, who make tens of millions of dollars in investments each year.

