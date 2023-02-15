BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 13, the Second Cambodia-China Cultural Exchange Forum was held in Beijing. The forum was organized by the Cultural Exchange Network of Cambodia and China, and hosted by China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd. and the Beijing Foreign Studies University. Also, The White Paper: China's Corporate image in Cambodia, developed by the Royal Academy of Cambodia, was officially released at the forum.

Deng Jianling, General Manager of China Huaneng Group, Khek Caimealy Sysoda, Cambodian Ambassador to China, Prak Phannara, Counsellor of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in China, Chang Jian, Counsellor with the Rank of Minister of the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia, Zhao Gang, Vice President of Beijing Foreign Studies University, Svay Sam Eang, Governor of Strung Treng Province, and Neak Oknha Kith Meng, President of the Cambodian Chamber of Commerce and other guests delivered speeches at the forum. Representatives from Chinese and Cambodian government departments, universities, enterprises and other units participated in the forum online and offline.

Dr. Kin Phea, Director-General of the International Relations Institute of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, officially released The White Paper: China's Corporate image in Cambodia at the forum. The White Paper shows a good image in scientific and technological innovation, honest management, cooperation and openness, and accountability of Chinese corporate, especially SOEs, in Cambodia. This is also the first white paper on China's corporate image in the host country published by an overseas official think tank.

At the forum, the award ceremony of the First China-Cambodia "Generation Z" Vlog Contest was held, the Masters in Angkor micro-documentary was premiered, and live scenes of Angkor Wat were shown. The forum system reviewed that since the establishment of the Cultural Exchange Network of Cambodia and China one year ago, the strength of the Network has been continuously growing and the highlights of the activities have been emerging endlessly, performing active explorations for the solid construction of the China-Cambodia community with a shared future.

