Second Chance Properties' (SGX:528) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Second Chance Properties (SGX:528) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Second Chance Properties, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = S$17m ÷ (S$369m - S$73m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Thus, Second Chance Properties has an ROCE of 5.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 8.4%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Second Chance Properties has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Second Chance Properties' ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 70% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line On Second Chance Properties' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Second Chance Properties has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 29% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Second Chance Properties does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Second Chance Properties that you might be interested in.

