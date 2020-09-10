Second Citizenship for US Citizens is Now Easier Than Ever Before

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Investment Migration, a U.S.-based citizenship consultancy, says that many U.S. citizens are investigating how they can secure a second citizenship by investment, whether it's to seek shelter in another country or just to be able to travel more freely. Now, every U.S. citizen interested in what second citizenship by investment can offer them and their family has a full-service resource based in the USA.

American Investment Migration LLC has launched a new website specifically for U.S. citizens who want to learn more about the dynamic and constantly evolving Citizenship by Investment programs available. The site offers practical information and multiple Second Citizenship options from the Caribbean to the EU and beyond together with an extensive section devoted to Frequently Asked Questions.

"With Second Citizenship is our platform for sharing expertise and offering consultations and personalized support to our clients. It has made it easier for us to provide expert opinions and feedback on second citizenship and provide a successful outcome, faster and more consistently than ever before," said American Investment Migration founder Stephen Parnell IMCM.

The country-specific informational materials featured and downloadable on the new site cover program details for second passport choices. In addition, the blog section of the site features a range of helpful insight and guidance.

In addition to the above-mentioned services, private and confidential consultations are available for clients from members of The Investment Migration Council via telephone, Zoom or in-person at the Palm Beach office location.

About American Investment Migration LLC (https://withsecondcitizenship.com)

Since our original foundation in 2008, we turned an idea, inspired by our first-generation immigrant founder, into a U.S.-based consultancy offering exceptional residency and citizenship solutions for successful people. Due to our base being in the USA, we offer our clients a distinct advantage over non-U.S.-based consultants. It is important to get the right advice on all options available for such an important decision. To find out more, please contact us at the URL above.

