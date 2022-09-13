U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,982.47
    -127.94 (-3.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,473.56
    -907.78 (-2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,785.75
    -480.66 (-3.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.42
    -59.67 (-3.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.59
    -0.19 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.00
    -25.60 (-1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.40 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9997
    -0.0124 (-1.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    +0.0870 (+2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1518
    -0.0164 (-1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3250
    +1.5250 (+1.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,759.99
    -1,593.99 (-7.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.62
    -32.08 (-6.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Second court hearing in relation to Dye & Durham's acquisition of Link Group adjourned to Sept. 23, 2022

·4 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based, efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, announced today that Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX: LNK) ("Link Group") has obtained an order to further adjourn the second court hearing in relation to the Company's proposed acquisition of Link Group to September 23, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.

Dye & Durham is continuing to assess the impact of the conditions by which the UK's Financial Conduct Authorities is willing to approve the Company's proposed acquisition of Link Group, and will continue to provide updates on the proposed acquisition when it is legally required or otherwise appropriate to do so.

About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud–based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements relating to the timing of the proposed acquisition. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Such forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking information is also subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk associated with the Company's and Link Group's ability to obtain the approvals that are required to consummate the proposed transaction, the ability of the Company to satisfy any conditions imposed on it in connection therewith and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risk that the conditions to the transaction are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all and the failure of the transaction to close for any other reason; the risk that a consent or authorization that may be required for the proposed transaction is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated or capable of being satisfied, or that otherwise negatively impact the proposed acquisition or the Company; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others related to the acquisition agreement; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the transaction, the response of business partners and retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; the Company being unable to realize expected synergies; and the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues, as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release, and are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable law.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/13/c4411.html

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks fall on CPI inflation report, tech leads losses

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • Stocks fall on August CPI data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are reacting to August inflation data.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The last year and change has been rough for the growth investing style that Cathie Wood has championed, but it doesn't mean that her head-turning run in 2020 was a fluke. The co-founder, CEO, and stock shopper of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) keeps buying disruptors on the cheap. Wood kicked off the new trading week by adding to her existing stakes in Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Monday.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) released weak August delivery numbers on a day when investors were already worried about the state of the economy. As a result, Boeing shares are falling more than the market averages, down more than 5% in midday trading. Boeing came into 2022 hoping to bounce back after a number of difficult years for the aerospace giant.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?

    After a disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings report for the period ending July 31, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) slumped and are now down more than 57% from their all-time highs. The data center systems and automotive industries represent $600 billion of that total potential.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of several popular tech stocks fell today after new inflation data showed that inflation may not have fallen as fast as investors thought it would in August. The Nasdaq Composite had dropped more than 4% as of this writing. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded more than 9% lower as of 11:32 a.m. ET today.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Was Up 14% Today

    Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) were shaking off market woes today and up 14.2% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Notable was the fact that the Nasdaq Composite Index was tanking 3.9% on a bigger-than-expected jump in inflation this morning. Specifically, tiny Aehr Test Systems said the purchase order was from a new customer, "to be used for qualification of Aehr's wafer-level burn-in solution for silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles and other markets."

  • Why Intel, Microsoft, and HP Stocks Flopped Today

    Bad news for investors in the personal computing (PC) industry: In morning trading Tuesday, shares up and down the supply chain -- from chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to software giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to hardware manufacturer HP (NYSE: HPQ) -- are all sliding. As of 10:40 a.m. ET today, Intel stock was down a big 4.6%, with both Microsoft and HP following with 3.9% losses. Although analysts had predicted that inflation would decline with the falling price of oil, August's inflation rate inched up another 10 basis points, resulting in an 8.3% year-over-year inflation rate for the month.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock sank 4.2% within minutes of the market's opening Tuesday, reversing its gains from the previous day as the markets digested the latest inflation data and tried to make sense of what it could mean for the economy and automotive companies that are highly sensitive to inflation and interest rates. The S&P 500 plunged today after the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) unexpectedly rose 0.1% versus July, despite a fall in gasoline prices. Also, although inflation dropped year over year in August, it still remains sky-high at 8.3%, significantly overshooting the Federal Reserve's annual target inflation of 2%.

  • Why Adobe, Meta Platforms, and Netflix Are Falling Today

    Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) were all tumbling today after the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed that inflation increased faster than expected in August. Investors had been hoping for inflation to show signs of slowing down, but the increase in costs reminded everyone that it is not yet tamed. As of 12:13 p.m. ET today, Adobe fell by 5%, Meta plummeted 7.3%, and Netflix was down by 6.2%.

  • Nio Released Q2 Earnings, But Before Buying You Should Know This

    One of the most well-known electric vehicle makers released its highly anticipated second-quarter earnings last week. Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese-based EV manufacturer, posted a lackluster Q2 report, and while there is reason for some hope, the company faces an uphill battle before investor confidence will be restored. Since its founding in 2014, Nio has become a popular EV maker not only in China but also among American investors.

  • Why Akero Therapeutics Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) were up by a staggering 110% on sky-high volume as of 9:56 a.m. ET Tuesday morning. The biotech's shares have more than doubled in price this morning in response to a positive phase 2b trial for the experimental nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) candidate known as efruxifermin (EFX). Specifically, Akero announced ahead of the opening bell that EFX hit both the study's primary endpoint of at least a one-stage improvement in liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH by week 24 as well as a key secondary endpoint consisting of NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis.

  • Investors Heavily Search Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Any doubt Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points next week is gone after hot U.S. inflation data

    Any doubt that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 75 basis points next week is gone given the hot inflation data, economists said.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Better Buy: Okta vs. Palo Alto Networks

    One is already cashing in on rising cybersecurity demand. The other is struggling to achieve profitability.

  • A second leg down for the bear market in stocks would expose 3 ‘naked swimmers.’ That won’t be pretty.

    Miller Tabak + Co.'s chief market strategist Matt Maley has his eye on three troubled areas of financial markets right now. He thinks investors need to be looking at them too.