Second draft of the FY 2025 capital budget proposal is $8 million leaner than the first

As final drafts are being prepared for Washington County's Fiscal Year 2025 budgets, the proposed capital budget has reduced a bit.

Originally proposed at $73.8 million, the newest draft totals $65.8 million.

Chief Financial Officer Kelcee Mace told the Board of County Commissioners the change was made in response to their requests and the requests of the departments and agencies affected. The roughly $8 million difference is a reduction in project costs for the Washington County Board of Education.

The county has a 10-year Capital Improvement Plan, with money allocated to various projects in each of those fiscal years. For FY 2025, Mace said, money for maintenance at Washington County Public Schools had been reduced by nearly $8 million "to remove BOE contributions and rebalanced project costs and state dollars based on the decreased local share being provided."

More: Washington County officials propose $73 million capital budget for next fiscal year

One major change to the 10-year plan is that, based on the commissioners' recommendations after the initial capital proposal was presented in February, a planned replacement middle/high school "was pushed out beyond the 10-year plan," Mace said.

When the first capital budget draft was presented in February, Commissioner Derek Harvey said "in my view, there's been no need that's been demonstrated by the school board or by the school superintendent for a new middle school/high school, particularly since there are cost-effective ways to modernize and expand" North and South Hagerstown high schools.

Boundaries could also be changed to take advantage of excess space in some of the other high schools, he added.

Because of that change, planned allocations for outlying years have been moved for other projects, Mace said, although she added that there had been "no change in the amount of bond funding or General Fund contribution for any of the 10 years included in the plan."

More: Have your say on the county's budget on May 15

But the only part of the plan the commissioners must approve this year is the capital budget for FY 2025, which will be presented along with the proposed General Fund budget at 6 p.m. May 15 at the Public Safety Training Center,18350 Public Safety Place, Hagerstown.

More: Washington County officials propose $73 million capital budget for next fiscal year

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Revised Washington County capital budget is $8 million lower