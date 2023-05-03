Second Front Systems and Carahsoft Announce New Launch Kit Offering with Google Public Sector

Google Public Sector, Carahsoft and Second Front partner to enable delivery of national security solutions on Google Cloud

ARLINGTON, Va., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems , a public-benefit software company focused on accelerating the delivery of mission-critical software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to government, is partnering with Google Public Sector and Carahsoft to provide a unique offering called Launch Kit to technology companies deploying on Google Cloud for DoD Classified Networks.

"Second Front™ is excited to be partnering with Google Public Sector and Carahsoft to make innovative technology more accessible to the federal government. The Launch Kit provides an acceleration path for technology companies that want to quickly accredit and deploy their offerings to Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community networks," said Tyler Sweatt , CRO of Second Front. "Including the Game Warden ® platform in the Launch Kit enables companies to confidently build on Google Cloud and have their products adopted by defense and national security organizations."

Google Public Sector, launched in June 2022 , is a Google division that focuses on helping U.S. public sector institutions—including federal, state, and local governments, and educational institutions—accelerate their digital transformations. The organization specializes in bringing Google Cloud technologies, including Google Workspace, to U.S. public sector customers.

"Google Public Sector is proud to be collaborating with Second Front and Carahsoft to remove barriers for technology companies to get their solutions in the hands of government agencies. By partnering on this initiative, we are making it easy for any commercial organization to build on Google Cloud and have a clear path to the federal market ," said Troy Bertram, Managing Director, Public Sector Partner Sales at Google Public Sector. "This collaboration will help position Google Cloud to be the cloud of choice for companies serving the federal government."

Carahsoft was founded in 2004 and is one of the fastest growing technology solution providers in the nation. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, their sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contracts.

"Two of the major hurdles for technology companies entering the public sector market are contracts and accreditation. This unique, differentiated offering streamlines entry to market and provides the resources that companies are often lacking," said Craig Abod, Carahsoft President. "We look forward to collaborating with Google Public Sector and Second Front to increase the government's access to innovative technologies."

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially-proven software as a service (SaaS) applications for national security missions. Leading software providers—ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups—and government agencies trust 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate their delivery and harness the cloud revolution at scale. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com

