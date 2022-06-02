U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

Second Front Systems Expands C-Suite with Appointments of Chrissy McGarry and Tyler Sweatt

·3 min read

ARLINGTON, Va., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F), a public benefit software company accelerating the delivery of mission-critical software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to government, announced today the expansion of its C-Suite.

Second Front Systems (2F) is a public benefit, venture-backed software company that equips national security professionals for long-term, continuous competition for access to emerging technologies. (PRNewsfoto/Second Front Systems)

Chrissy McGarry, formerly Chief of Staff and VP of Operations, is appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Tyler Sweatt, formerly VP of Growth, is appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As COO, McGarry will lead human resources, marketing, finance, partnerships and operations, and, as CRO, Sweatt will lead sales and customer success while driving integration across partnerships and marketing.

"Chrissy and Tyler are great additions to our C-Suite, with proven abilities to drive a high performance-based culture," said Peter Dixon, CEO, 2F. "They've had a tremendous impact bringing transformative products to market and scaling organizations experiencing the high growth and transformation that comes along with it."

McGarry, a leader in scaling high-growth companies, joined 2F in 2018 and has spent the last decade helping organizations like Salesforce, Motorola Solutions, Red Bull, E&J, and Gallo Winery grow and scale in sales, marketing, and management capabilities. She holds a Master in Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.

In her prior roles at 2F, McGarry established and scaled the company sales platform, secured government contracts for software offerings, and established the industry-leading Offset Symposium.

McGarry also scaled the 2F team from four to 40 employees, developed and closed partnership alliances with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and WeWork, and managed venture capital, board, government, legislative, and investor relations activity.

Sweatt, an experienced national security technology executive, joined 2F in 2020. A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, former U.S. Army officer, and advisor to multiple government and defense-focused firms, Tyler works to break down barriers between innovative technologies and national security organizations.

While at 2F, Sweatt designed and implemented the go-to-market strategy for Game Warden, a DevSecOps platform, resulting in a successful product launch and onboarding of nearly 20 customers in the first months following launch. Sweatt is a technical advisor at Pallas Advisors, a member of the national security advisory board at CalypsoAI, and an advisor at GovCity and WPMC.

Prior to his time at 2F, Sweatt was the head of national security for CalypsoAI, the founder of now-sold consulting firm Future Tense, and lead of the emerging technology and security practice at Toffler Associates.

"McGarry and Sweatt will scale our company and support operations, enabling our commercial customers to accredit their applications for government use at a fraction of the time and cost of alternatives while bringing the SaaS revolution to the national security market," said Dixon.

About Second Front Systems
Second Front Systems (2F) is a public benefit, venture-backed software company that equips national security professionals for long-term, continuous competition for access to emerging technologies. Founded by former U.S. Marines with firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat, 2F is fast-tracking government access to disruptive, commercially proven SaaS for national security missions. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/

