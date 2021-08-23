Second Genome Announces Milestone Accomplished in Collaboration with Bayer, Demonstrating Broad Application of Company's Machine Learning Platform to Identify Novel Proteins for the Development of Next-Generation Insect-Control Solutions

Second Genome discovered diverse and novel proteins that could lead to natural agricultural products to combat insecticide resistance

BRISBANE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Genome, a biotechnology company that leverages its proprietary platform sg-4sight to discover and develop precision therapies and biomarkers from public and proprietary microbiome data, today announced it has achieved a milestone in its multi-year collaboration with Bayer to discover proteins for potential development of next-generation insect-control products.

"We are pleased to demonstrate successful execution of our collaboration with Bayer and the versatile application of our sg-4sight discovery platform. Our metagenomics and machine learning algorithms enabled us to generate millions of protein sequences from diverse sources and identify thousands of novel bacterial proteins for screening against detrimental insects," said Karim Dabbagh, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Second Genome. "Our findings underscore the promising potential of machine learning and metagenomics to find natural products to combat agricultural pests and growing pesticide resistance and that can be used in an effective and environmentally safe manner. The results also support the broad application of Second Genome's discovery engine to uncover novel active proteins from expansive microbial genetic data beyond our precision medicines and biomarker pipeline."

Agricultural products derived from microbes have been utilized for more than half a century, but new approaches are needed to sustain the long-term durability of existing crops. Machine learning algorithms developed by Second Genome go beyond amino acid sequence homology and enable protein discovery with potentially novel mechanisms of action or host targets. Second Genome explored the genetic information from assemblages of metagenomes, including genomic information from bacteria that are yet to be cultured.

Under the terms of this multi-year agreement, Bayer has the option to pursue commercial opportunities resulting from insect-control research in agriculture, and Second Genome retains the right to apply discoveries in healthcare and other industries. Additional terms of the agreement are not disclosed.

About Second Genome

Second Genome is a biotechnology company that leverages its proprietary tech platform sg-4sight to discover and develop transformational precision therapies and biomarkers through clinical development and commercialization based on novel microbial genetic insights. We built a proprietary microbiome-based drug discovery and development platform with machine-learning analytics, customized protein engineering techniques, phage library screening, mass spec analysis and CRISPR, that we couple with traditional drug development approaches to progress the development of therapies and diagnostics for wide-ranging diseases. Second Genome is advancing a deep drug discovery and biomarker pipeline with precision therapeutics and biomarker programs in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and cancer, with the lead programs IBD and cancer expected to enter clinical development in 2022. We also collaborate with industry, academic and governmental partners to leverage our microbiome platform and data science. We hold a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc., utilizing our proprietary platform and comprehensive data sets to identify novel biomarkers associated with clinical response to Gilead's investigational medicines. We also hold a strategic collaboration with Arena Pharmaceuticals to identify microbiome biomarkers associated with clinical response for their lead program in gastroenterology, etrasimod. For more information, please visit www.secondgenome.com .

