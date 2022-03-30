Second Harvest opens best-in-class facility in response to growing food insecurity and reveals new brand identity

Second Harvest

TORONTO, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As millions of Canadians continue to experience growing food insecurity and shortages, Second Harvest has answered the need by recently expanding its distribution network and partnerships to communities across the country. This expansion led the organization to build a best-in-class facility in Toronto with greater storage capacity to mobilize food redistribution across Canada quickly, and to create a new brand identity.



“We have taken an important journey,” CEO Lori Nikkel says, “starting from our humble roots serving Toronto and growing to become a national organization supporting over 6400 charitable food programs across the country. We’ve become an internationally recognized expert in the field of food rescue and redistribution, and we’re responding to the needs of Canadians. Our newly renovated, best-in-class facility and our new brand identity will help us fulfill our vision of a Canada with No Waste and No Hunger.”

Within the context of the national program expansion and global recognition as a thought leader in surplus food redistribution, Second Harvest, in collaboration with Bob’s Your Uncle (BYU), created a new brand identity to align more closely with its mission and vision of “No Waste. No Hunger.” The three circles in the new logo reflect the values of innovative thinking, transformative tools, and passionate people, while the brand identity uses a gradient palette of green to represent growth and sustainability. As Bob Froese, CEO of BYU, explains, “Creating a new visual identity and framework for Second Harvest was an exciting and rewarding opportunity for our agency. We are proud to be a long-time partner and supporter of Second Harvest.”

The new facilities, programs and brand identity aim to fulfill the vision of a secure and sustainable future that inspires and attracts ideas, tools, and partners who can have a real impact on the environment and people’s lives.

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is Canada’s largest food rescue organization and is an award-winning global thought leader on surplus food redistribution. We work with thousands of food businesses from across the supply chain using logistics and technology to reduce the amount of edible food going to waste, diverting greenhouse gasses from contaminating the environment. Our inclusive model ensures this healthy surplus food is redirected to thousands of charities and non-profits across the country, providing millions of Canadians experiencing food insecurity access to the nourishment they need. As a center of excellence, Second Harvest provides education and training, and shares research on the environmental and social impact of food waste and rescue.



