Second historic county home purchased by CNB

Feb. 17—The historic home of a former Cherokee Nation chief, adjacent to the Rogers State University campus in Claremore, is one of two more sites recently acquired by Cherokee Nation Businesses as cultural preservation investments.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. made the announcement of the real estate acquisitions last week in Vinita, where he was speaking to the Rotary Club. The Claremore acquisition is the former home of Cherokee Principal Chief J.B. (Jesse Bartley) Milam. The other home purchased is that of Cherokee Chief Thomas Buffington in Vinita.

The Milam home is the second site in Rogers County with Cherokee historical roots purchased by CNB. The first was the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch, on Oologah Lake, in 2023.

"Preserving Cherokee history is paramount to understanding and appreciating the rich tapestry of our people in northeast Oklahoma," Hoskin said. "Acquiring these historic homes and bringing them into the fold of our cultural tourism mission allows us to properly honor the legacies of Chief Buffington and Chief Milam. Both these men were admirable leaders and played significant roles in defending and building our tribal nation during vulnerable chapters in Cherokee Nation history."

While no official plans for the homes were shared at the meeting, discussion surrounding their future is centered on protection and preservation, with hopes of sharing more about the life and legacy of each former chief.

Milam was born in the Cooweescoowee District, Cherokee Nation, I.T. (1884-1949). After statehood, a portion of the Cooweescoowee district was renamed Rogers County. During an era in which the U.S. government worked to weaken the sovereignty of tribal nations, Milam was appointed principal chief by two U.S. presidents — Roosevelt and Truman — in the 1940s. Although he was not in an elected position, Milam used his time in office to serve his people and help lay the foundation for the modern Cherokee Nation.

His 3,730-square-foot home in Claremore was built in 1941. Located next to the Rogers State University campus, the Milam home served as his office, from which he oversaw many governmental affairs of the tribe while the government was without an official headquarters.

Hoskin credited former Councilor Keith Austin with identifying the Milam home as a potential acquisition during his time representing District 14, which includes Claremore. Austin is now a cultural tourism adviser for CNB.

"Chief Milam served during such a pivotal time in Cherokee history," said Austin. "His home can be a place to help tell his story, explore concepts of tribal self-governance and perhaps serve as a resource for our partnerships with nearby Rogers State University."

The Cherokee Heritage Center, Tahlequah, honored the legacy of Milam in an historical exhibit in 1913. In an article printed in the Tahlequah Daily Press, it was noted he was friends with his successor Chief W.W. Keeler, who shared his "agenda for strengthening the Cherokees."

Milam worked to bring about tribal membership, preservation of the language and worked to improve transportation and postal service for the people. He was a successful businessman, serving as the president of the Bank of Chelsea and co-founder of the Phillips and Milam Oil Co., which controlled over 1,000 wells by the 1930s.

Milam's grave is in the historic Chelsea Cemetery.

Chief Buffington was born in the Goingsnake District of Cherokee Nation in 1855. The Goingsnake District was situated in the east central portion of what was then Indian Territory. Buffington began his first term as principal chief in 1891 after the passing of Principal Chief Joel B. Mayes and Second Chief Henry Chambers.

Buffington was a Cherokee delegate to Washington during negotiations of the Curtis Act and later served again as principal chief from 1899 to 1903. He also served as mayor of Vinita several times and engaged in ranching and the oil business.

His 2,800-square-foot home in Vinita was built in 1902 and is where he lived until his passing in 1938.

The acquisition of the Buffington home was the vision of Cherokee Nation First Lady January Hoskin.

"The Chief Buffington home is such a beautiful home of such enduring historic significance," January Hoskin said. "I'm excited to see our restoration efforts and a plan to make the home a wonderful complement for cultural tourism with the nearby Anna Mitchell Cultural Center."