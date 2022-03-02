U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

The Second Home (Sky Link) Plan Released, Asian Iron Man Streaks into Space

·4 min read

The Asian Iron Man Stirring up Commercial Aerospace

BEIJING, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Civil space infrastructure has been increasingly improving, while commercial aerospace market is developing rapidly with each passing day. By dint of the manufacturing industry, along with more and more young technical talents pouring into this field, commercial aerospace companies have taken off. Among them, China's Mao Kun Technology Company stands as an outstanding one, dedicated to realizing multi-planetary space migration. As an experienced commercial space company that boasts advanced technologies, it spearheads proposing the Second Home Plan. It is an integrating industrial development plan that centers around space exploration and aims to explore the living space in Mars bases, starting from Hong Kong, China, with 7.5 million residents space in Hong Kong as the radius. The plan includes completing the constellation networking, building aerospace communication, and realizing manned short-distance travel; after the interstellar ecology has been constructed, it will allow the landing on Mars base and the second living space will be operated. The whole plan is expected to be finalized within 15-20 years. This plan, as so many people put it, reminds one of Elon Musk. The Asian version of Iron Man is coming.

Founding team of Sky-Link (PRNewsfoto/Mao Kun Technology Company)
Founding team of Sky-Link (PRNewsfoto/Mao Kun Technology Company)
HK Second Home Plan (PRNewsfoto/Mao Kun Technology Company)
HK Second Home Plan (PRNewsfoto/Mao Kun Technology Company)

According to Yu Min, the founder of the company, Mao Kun Technology-Commercial Space Company now holds three main business segments: Core Journey Rocket, Sky Link Constellation, and Biological Life Science.

The Core Journey Rocket which is capable of carrying 500-700 kilogram satellite will start to launch one after another. She said that the rocket delivery will gradually become routine. As the cost continues to decrease, it will become the "space express" for most people to choose, convenient to both carry passengers and deliver objects. Of course, the primary task is to carry its own "Sky Link" satellite and complete the constellation network step by step so as to lay infrastructure for the follow-up space communication of the Second Home.

In terms of the satellite constellation business segment, the company has also formulated a comprehensive plan. It will complete the first constellation network--the "Sky Link" constellation within five years. The first phase is expected to launch 60 constellations while conducting the earth space operations. It will provide consumers with various services, ranging from communications, remote sensing, to mapping, among other multiple commercial services.

Yu Min mentioned that the construction and arrangement of biological life sciences also consider exploring technologies to enable interplanetary production and life. The research team aims to apply the brain-computer interface and other cutting-edge technologies to the ecological construction of the Mars base. The launch will become more frequent driven by the growing R&D team, improving technologies and pouring funds. On top of that, with ideal lifting capacity to carry satellites, it is also able to undertake global launch missions. The company stands ready to cooperate with global commercial partners interested in deep space exploration, providing constellation bionic design and customized satellites for companies or individuals. Right now the company has reached orders with many companies in Southeast Asia and the orders are expected to increase exponentially in the next 5-10 years. The diverse cooperation will considerably facilitate the deep space exploration.

There is now a growing consensus that human being needs to become a multiplanetary species living in a multi-planet, creating more resources and possibilities for their living space. Similar to the Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, "Asian Iron Man" also offers manned space travel services. Visitors to space travel can book tickets for the "Second Home" ship and choose their seats in advance. The interstellar travel will gradually provide more diverse options for consumers while the pouring interstellar travelers also showcases the booming commercial aerospace era is really coming.

Yu Min said that the "Second Home Plan" proposed by the whole team is to make life multi-planetary, so that the human civilization spreads to the space. Mao Kun Technology Company is regarded by most of partners as the China's version of SPACE-X. Yu Min said that more private enterprises are involved in deep space exploration thanks to the right times and booming market. Cooperating with outstanding partners, choosing advanced technology and leveraging the high-quality manufacturing, we can definitely accelerate the commercial aerospace staff's interplanetary dreams, creating a sustainable, peaceful and prosperous future space.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-second-home-sky-link-plan-released-asian-iron-man-streaks-into-space-301493708.html

SOURCE Mao Kun Technology Company

