U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,668.34
    -27.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,163.98
    -72.49 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,913.11
    -167.75 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.20
    -21.17 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    -0.52 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.13
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0051 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7780
    +0.0450 (+2.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6320
    -0.2080 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,396.98
    -1,560.00 (-3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.55
    -9.33 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,462.43
    +12.06 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
JOBS:

December report: U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 3.9%

A huge miss on expectations of 450,000 number of jobs added

The Second-Level Digital Divide: Insufficient Digital Skills

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">New report examines why device support is critical to digital equity efforts.</span>

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitunity has released Why Device Support is Critical, an original research report by leading expert Amy Gonzales, an Associate Professor of the Department of Communication at the University of California, Santa Barbara. While the vast majority of Americans say that the internet has been "essential" during the pandemic, a quarter of Americans also report regularly needing help with new online activities, and 30% of Americans have been classified as generally low in "tech readiness". In short, as the amount and complexity of daily computing continues to climb, new inequities are likely to emerge.

New report examines why device support is critical to digital equity efforts.
New report examines why device support is critical to digital equity efforts.

Digitunity commissioned Gonzales to examine what type of tech problems are most disruptive to continued computer use and benefit, the current types of successful technical support, and explore where there is room for improvement. Gonzales is well known for her research studies that are focused on observing and explaining "digital divides" between groups of people by race and income, as well as students, people with disabilities, individuals experiencing chronic illness and people without secure housing.

Those working in the digital inclusion sphere know that owning a device or having in-home internet access are necessary but not sufficient steps to reduce digital inequities. A range of digital skills are also key if people are going to navigate inevitable technical setbacks and take advantage of all the internet has to offer. But where do people go for support when devices malfunction or they have questions about internet tasks?

"To truly bridge the digital divide, computers are essential in today's society." says Brian Barrett, Digitunity's Director of Information and Technology. "For users to be effective... training, support, and ongoing technical assistance is critical."

Read more about Gonzales observations and recommended solutions for building pathways to the critical ongoing support needed for successful computer ownership by visiting https://links.digitunity.org/device-support-is-critical.

About Digitunity

Digitunity connects corporate and individual donors of technology to thousands of partner organizations serving people in need across North America. With a proven body of work and a national network of member organizations, Digitunity is working to ensure all barriers that limit equitable opportunity to participate in our digitally-connected society are removed. Learn more at https://www.digitunity.org.

Contact: Susan Krautbauer, Sr. Director Strategy & Development
Digitunity
sue@cristina.org | 952-451-9792

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-second-level-digital-divide-insufficient-digital-skills-301456303.html

SOURCE Digitunity

Recommended Stories

  • Roblox Pulls Down China App

    Video gaming platform Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) pulled its Chinese app from the mainland app store, Reuters reports. Roblox cited it as part of "a number of important transitory actions" as it builds its next version. In July, Roblox launched the LuoBuLesi app with Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) affiliate. Roblox shut down on the app on December 8. The app now shows users a message thanking them for using the test version when they log on. Roblox's platform is known for its virtual world techn

  • Roblox takes down China app, says building another version

    U.S. video gaming platform Roblox Corp., has taken down its Chinese app that fronted its expansion efforts into the country, telling Reuters it was part of "a number of important transitory actions" as it builds its next version. The LuoBuLesi app, which Roblox launched in July in partnership with an affiliate of Tencent Holdings,, was shut down on Dec. 8, disappearing from mainland app stores. The app's importance to Roblox's expansion in China was prominently discussed in the company prospectus for its New York stock exchange listing in March, which saw the gaming platform valued at nearly $30 billion.

  • ASML's Berlin factory fire to have limited impact on production

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, said on Friday that a fire at its Berlin factory would have a limited impact on production this year. In a statement, ASML said that the Jan. 3 fire would not affect output or revenues for its DUV lithography systems. It said it was still determining what impact if any it would have on the delivery of its most advanced EUV systems.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in January

    These tech stocks should be able to take advantage of secular growth trends making them worth buying for the long haul.

  • Momentum in 5G Is Dialing Up; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    For nearly 5 years now, 5G wireless has been creeping into our network systems. Not even the corona pandemic scare could derail the expansion of the new networks – the perceived advantages are too many, too deep, to deny. For the average customer, 5G will bring far faster mobile download times, far lower latency, and consequent higher performance from wireless devices. For the tech world, 5G will enable the full exploitation of new advances in automation, mechanization, and remote operations. Fr

  • T-Mobile Stock Is Falling. Wall Street Wanted More Than Strong Subscriber Growth.

    T-Mobile just posted the most postpaid phone net additions in years, but shares are falling in after-hours trading because they missed analysts' expectations.

  • 12 Best Cloud Computing Stocks For 2022

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best cloud computing stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to the 5 Best Cloud Computing Stocks For 2022. Cloud computing is one of the fastest-growing industries in the technology sector. According to Gartner, spending on […]

  • General Motors taps three Qualcomm chips to power its Ultra Cruise feature

    General Motors on Thursday said a trio of chips from Qualcomm Inc will power the "Ultra Cruise" driver-assistance feature on a luxury Cadillac sedan next year. The Qualcomm chips will provide the computing power for the all-electric Celestiq, the company's planned flagship sedan. The automaker says that Ultra Cruise will allow for hands-free driving on both surface streets and freeways to account for up to 95% of roads in the United States and Canada, going beyond GM's current Super Cruise feature that only works on highways.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Sector Takes Hit In Early 2022

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Apple’s road to $4 trillion starts with its rumored headset and Apple car

    Apple will need to pull off two major hits in its headset and car to hit $4 trillion.

  • Piper Sandler Upgrades GitLab, Sees 45% Upside

    Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens upgraded GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) to Overweight from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $100, suggesting a 45.2% upside. Many of the demand drivers positively impacted cybersecurity spending in 2021 remain in play as we enter 2022, Owens tells investors in a research note. Add to that a "relatively optimistic" IT spending outlook with security prioritization forecasted to continue in 2022, and the "perfect storm" for increased cybersecurity demand will sus

  • Orlando firms Luminar, OneRail and others unveil innovations at world’s biggest tech show

    Orlando companies this week are showing off their latest innovations at the tech industry’s biggest event. Four local companies are exhibiting from Jan. 5-7 at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, an annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association. While this year’s CES show features a smaller-than-usual list of exhibitors due to the pandemic, some Orlando-area companies nevertheless will be able to show off in front of attendees from around the world.

  • My Top Web 3.0 Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

    Web 3.0 -- or a third generation of the internet -- is a concept popularized by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz to encompass the next wave of internet innovations. It's hard to argue that the current internet (web 2.0) isn't currently dominated by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which owns Google and YouTube, Meta (NASDAQ: FB) with its ownership of Facebook and Instagram, and retail and cloud giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) will lead the way.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Buyback Looms As Catalyst, 2022 Guidance A Wild Card

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • ATS acquires System Integrator HSG Engineering

    ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company"), an industry-leading automation solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of HSG Engineering S.r.l. ("HSG"), an Italian-based industrial automation system integrator primarily serving the pharmaceutical sector. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

  • Google loses Sonos smart speakers patent fight

    US trade commission rules against the tech giant over the use of smart-speaker technology.

  • The weirdest stuff we saw at CES 2022: John Deere's self-driving tractor, robot masseuses

    Among the odder sights at this year's Consumer Electronics Show: an autonomous tractor from John Deere and robots that will give you a massage.

  • Samsung Electronics Expects 52% Rise in Quarterly Operating Profit

    SEOUL— Samsung Electronics is forecasting a roughly 52% jump in its fourth-quarter operating profit from the year-ago period, lifted by resilient demand for memory chips and improved returns from its contract chip-making business. The world’s largest smartphone and memory-chip maker expects operating profit of about 13.8 trillion South Korean won, equivalent to about $11.4 billion, for the quarter ended Dec. 31. Samsung’s estimated fourth-quarter operating profit was below market expectations but the electronics giant said the drop reflected a one-time bonus paid to employees.

  • Devs Flock to Ethereum But Fulltimers Still Sorely Needed as DeFi Expands

    A new report finds that devs love working in the Ethereum ecosystem.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    These two metaverse stocks have fallen in price so much recently they could be considered bargains today.