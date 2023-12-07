Second macOS 14.2 Sonoma release candidate beta seeded

macOS Sonoma

Apple's second release candidate for macOS Sonoma 14.2 has been issued to test participants, just a few days after the last update.



macOS Sonoma



Developers partaking in the beta program can pick up the latest build by visiting the Apple Developer Center or updating Macs running the beta to the newest build. Public beta versions are generally available via the Apple Beta Software Program not long after the developer versions are released.



The second release candidate arrives just a few days after the first release candidate. If all goes well, a general release is expected the week of December 11.



Thursday's build is number 23C64, replacing the fifth beta and first release candidate that had build number 23C63.



Reported changes found in the betas have so far included iMessage sticker reactions, a Favorites Apple Music Playlist, collaborative Apple Music playlists, and iMessage Contact Key Verification.



AppleInsider and Apple strongly suggest users don't install beta operating systems or other beta software on "mission-critical" or primary devices, as there is the small chance of issues that could result in the loss of data. Testers should instead use secondary or non-essential hardware and ensure they have sufficient backups of their critical data at all times.



Find any changes in the new betas? Reach out to us on Twitter at @AppleInsider or @Andrew_OSU, or send Andrew an email at andrew@AppleInsider.com.