A second new nuclear reactor is completed in Georgia. The carbon-free power comes at a high price

JEFF AMY
3 min read
1

ATLANTA (AP) — The second of two new nuclear reactors in Georgia has entered commercial operation, capping a project that cost billions more and took years longer than originally projected.

Georgia Power Co. and fellow owners announced the milestone Monday for Plant Vogtle's Unit 4, which joins an earlier new reactor southeast of Augusta in splitting atoms to make carbon-free electricity.

Unit 3 began commercial operation last summer, joining two older reactors that have stood on the site for decades. They're the first two nuclear reactors built in the United States in decades.

The new Vogtle reactors are currently projected to cost Georgia Power and three other owners $31 billion, according to calculations by The Associated Press. Add in $3.7 billion that original contractor Westinghouse paid Vogtle owners to walk away from construction, and the total nears $35 billion.

Electric customers in Georgia already have paid billions for what may be the most expensive power plant ever. The reactors were originally projected to cost $14 billion and be completed by 2017.

Utilities and their political supporters on Monday hailed the plant's completion. Georgia Gov Brian Kemp proclaimed he was “thankful for this historic achievement by Georgia Power and its partners.” Chris Womack, CEO of Atlanta-based Southern Co., which owns Georgia Power, argues Vogtle will make the state's electrical grid more reliable and resilient and help the utility meet its goal of zeroing out carbon emissions by 2050.

“These new Vogtle units not only will support the economy within our communities now and in the future, they demonstrate our global nuclear leadership,” Womack said in a statement.

Each of the two new reactors can power 500,000 homes and businesses without releasing any carbon.

Even some opponents of Vogtle have said the United States can’t achieve carbon-free electricity without nuclear power. But Georgia Power, like other utilities, plans to build more fossil fuel generation in coming years, saying demand is rising sharply. That demand, driven by computer data centers, is being felt by multiple utilities across the country.

Calculations show Vogtle’s electricity will never be cheaper than other sources the owners could have chosen, even after the federal government reduced borrowing costs by guaranteeing repayment of $12 billion in loans.

“Hopefully, despite being seven years late and billions over budget, the two new units at Plant Vogtle will finally perform well for at least the next 80 years to justify the excessive cost,” said Liz Coyle, executive director of Georgia Watch, a consumer group that fought to limit rate increases.

In Georgia, almost every electric customer will pay for Vogtle. Georgia Power owns 45.7% of the reactors. Smaller shares are owned by Oglethorpe Power Corp., which provides electricity to member-owned cooperatives, the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and the city of Dalton. Utilities in Jacksonville, Florida, as well as in the Florida Panhandle and parts of Alabama also have contracted to buy Vogtle’s power.

Regulators in December approved an additional 6% rate increase on Georgia Power’s 2.7 million customers to pay for $7.56 billion in remaining costs at Vogtle, with the company absorbing $2.6 billion in costs. That’s expected to cost the typical residential customer an additional $8.97 a month in May, on top of the $5.42 increase that took effect when Unit 3 began operating.

Even as government officials and some utilities are looking to nuclear power to alleviate climate change, the cost of Vogtle could discourage utilities from pursuing nuclear power. American utilities have heeded Vogtle’s missteps, shelving plans for 24 other reactors proposed between 2007 and 2009. Two half-built reactors in South Carolina were abandoned. But Westinghouse is marketing the reactor design abroad. China has said it will build more reactors using the design, while Bulgaria, Poland and Ukraine also say they intend to build nuclear power stations using the Westinghouse reactor.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • US Lawmakers press Biden administration on use of crypto to evade sanctions

    Two lawmakers are pressing the Biden administration on the use of cryptocurrency to evade sanctions in Russia, Iran and North Korea, asking officials what additional authorities might be needed to prevent digital assets, such as stablecoin Tether from being used by sanctioned entities in Russia and elsewhere. The letter sent on Sunday by U.S. Senators, Democrat Elizabeth Warren and Republican Roger Marshall, to officials including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin show increasing scrutiny on how cryptocurrencies could be used to circumvent sanctions.

  • Billionaire Launches L’Occitane Buyout at $6.4 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Reinold Geiger, the billionaire owner of L’Occitane International SA, wants to take the skin-care company private in a move that could end its 14-year run on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsStocks Trade for 39

  • Microsoft Tops Estimates Across Its Business But Signals Near-Term Capacity Challenges

    On Thursday, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) issued its third quarter earnings report. Year to date, Microsoft shares are 10% up, behind its tech rivals, Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) that are 15% and 22% up, respectively, with the three locked in a battle to show who can offer the most comprehensive AI solutions. This week, Microsoft got a pleasant boost from the beverage giant, The Coca Cola Company (NYSE: KO) who agreed to infuse M

  • Boeing Looks to Sell Bonds After Reporting Cash Burn

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is looking to issue around $8 billion of debt in as many as six parts, its first bond sale since the planemaker reported a quarterly loss and $3.9 billion of cash burn, and Moody’s Ratings cut the company’s credit rating to a step above junk. Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Sparks Int

  • Oil Drops as Progress on Ceasefire in Gaza Shrinks Risk Premium

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped below $83 a barrel as signs of progress toward a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas reduced crude’s geopolitical risk premium. Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterWest

  • Crypto company Tether invests $200 million in brain-chip maker Blackrock Neurotech

    Crypto company Tether has invested $200 million in Blackrock Neurotech, taking a majority stake in the U.S. brain implant company, Tether said in a statement on Monday. Blackrock Neurotech makes brain-to-computer interfaces, including neural implants which can allow people to control computers and prosthetic arms without moving, its website says. The deal, which closed on Friday after several months of due diligence, values Blackrock Neurotech at around $350 million, making Tether its largest shareholder, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino told Reuters.

  • MicroStrategy’s Saylor Reaps a Stock Windfall During Bitcoin’s Record Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Saylor’s decision back in 2020 to start buying Bitcoin has paid off in spades this year for the co-founder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy Inc. Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingl

  • Tesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s quick visit to China paid immediate dividends, with Tesla Inc. receiving in-principle approval from government officials to deploy its driver-assistance system in the world’s biggest auto market.Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 Lows

  • Are Stocks Going to Crash if Joe Biden Wins and Democrats Control Congress? Here's What History Says About Stock Market Returns When Democrats Win.

    History provides a transparent outlook for investors if Joe Biden wins in November and Democrats control Congress.

  • Musk’s Trip to Beijing After India Snub Shows Power of China

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk was in dire need of a quick win for Tesla Inc. If that meant flying to China a week after standing up Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then so be it.Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasi