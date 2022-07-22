Bilia AB





Strong result despite the continued shortage of cars

Second quarter 2022

Net turnover amounted to SEK 8,945 M (9,402), a decrease of 5 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 498 M (574).

The lower result was mainly attributable to the Car Business in Norway. Otherwise strong results for both the Service Business and the Car Business despite a shortage of cars.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 521 M (541) and was positively affected by profit from divestment of operations of SEK 55 M.

Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 385 M (406) and earnings per share to SEK 4.15 (4.10).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 246 M (986).





First six months 2022

Net turnover amounted to SEK 17,629 M (18,746), a decrease of 6 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 998 M (1,102).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 979 M (783) and earnings per share to SEK 10.40 (7.95).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 594 M (885).

Events after the balance sheet date

On 1 July, three Volvo facilities in Oslo that conduct sales of new and used cars and servicing were divested.









For further information please contact:

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0) 10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Gothenburg, 22 July 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

Board of Directors and Managing Director

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 22 July 2022, at 08:00 CEST.

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus two online auction sites, one in Sweden and one in Norway.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of both new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart, Alpine, Jaguar, Land Rover and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Renault, Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan and Dacia and trucks from Mercedes.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.





































