Second Wooster Chipotle gets OK from Planning Commission approves

The public meeting notice is posted at Beall Avenue and East North Street, proposed site of Wooster's second Chipotle.

WOOSTER − Another Chipotle could come to Wooster pending final approval of a final development plan and by city council.

The City Planning Commission unanimously approved preliminary development plans Thursday evening for the chain restaurant that would bump the number of Chipotles in Wooster up to two.

"This will not be a franchise," said James Sabetine Jr. of Cardinal Realty. "It will be owned directly by the (Chipotle) corporation."

James Sabatine Jr. of Cardinal Realty describes what could be Wooster's next eatery.

If approved by the city, the newest restaurant would be built at Beall Avenue and East North Street, across from an electric substation that is adjacent to JAFB.

At 3,200 square feet, the location will feature a drive-thru window for mobile pickup orders and onsite parking, said Chris Artman, an engineer on the project who referenced the preliminary plan.

Two parking spots will be reserved for drive-thru customers whose pickup orders are not ready upon arrival, he said.

It will replace the empty lot and an empty three-story house that will be demolished to make room for the eatery.

