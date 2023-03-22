The Secondary Tickets Market is forecast to grow by $9623.84 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.53% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Secondary Tickets Market in North America 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the secondary tickets market in North America and is forecast to grow by $9623.84 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.53% during the forecast period.

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Secondary Tickets Market in North America 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06431351/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the secondary tickets market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high popularity of sports events, the growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase event ticket sales, and the advantage of secondary ticketing platforms over primary tickets.



The secondary tickets market in North America is segmented as below:

By Event Type

• Sporting events

• Concerts

• Movies

• Performing arts



By Channel

• Online resale platforms

• Professional brokers



This study identifies the use of blockchain for ticketing as one of the prime reasons driving the secondary tickets market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing implementation of schemes by vendors to avoid unethical practices and rising number of live performances and other outdoor events will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the secondary tickets market in North America covers the following areas:

• Secondary tickets market sizing

• Secondary tickets market forecast

• Secondary tickets market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading secondary tickets market vendors in North America that include Ace Ticket LLC, AXS Group LLC, Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Gametime United Inc., Ideabud LLC, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Lyte Inc., On Location Events LLC, SearGeek Inc., StubHub, Ticket City Inc., TicketNetwork Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Tixel Pty Ltd., Viagogo Entertainment Inc., and Vivid Seats Inc. Also, the secondary tickets market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06431351/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



