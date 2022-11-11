Secondary Tickets Market to record USD 2.24 Bn incremental growth; Media and Entertainment Market to be parent market - Technavio
The "Secondary Tickets Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 2.24 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.87% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global secondary tickets market as a part of the global media and entertainment market. The parent global media and entertainment market covers companies offering products, services, and solutions in advertising, broadcasting, cable and satellite, publishing, movies and entertainment, interactive home entertainment, and interactive media and services.
Secondary Tickets Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The secondary tickets market report covers the following areas:
Secondary Tickets Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The global secondary tickets market is fragmented by the presence of several established. Vendors compete on aspects such as service differentiation and pricing. Moreover, some companies are focusing on M&A to increase their competitive advantage. Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AXS Group LLC, Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., PrimeSport LLC, SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TicketNetwork Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Twickets Ltd., Viagogo AG, Vivid Seats LLC, and Alliance Tickets are among some of the major market participants.
Secondary Tickets Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The global secondary tickets market is segmented as below:
Type
Geography
Secondary Tickets Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist secondary tickets market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the secondary tickets market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the secondary tickets market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of secondary tickets market vendors
Secondary Tickets Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.24 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.67
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AXS Group LLC, Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., PrimeSport LLC, SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TicketNetwork Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Twickets Ltd., Viagogo AG, Vivid Seats LLC, and Alliance Tickets
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Event Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Event Type
5.3 Sports events - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Concerts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Movies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Event Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Coast To Coast Tickets LLC
10.4 eBay Inc.
10.5 Ideabud Inc.
10.6 Live Nation Entertainment Inc.
10.7 SeatGeek Inc.
10.8 Ticket City Inc.
10.9 TickPick LLC
10.10 TiqIQ LLC
10.11 Viagogo AG
10.12 Vivid Seats LLC
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
