Secondary Tickets Market to record USD 2.24 Bn incremental growth; Media and Entertainment Market to be parent market - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Secondary Tickets Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 2.24 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.87% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global secondary tickets market as a part of the global media and entertainment market. The parent global media and entertainment market covers companies offering products, services, and solutions in advertising, broadcasting, cable and satellite, publishing, movies and entertainment, interactive home entertainment, and interactive media and services. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Secondary Tickets Market 2022-2026

Secondary Tickets Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The secondary tickets market report covers the following areas:

Secondary Tickets Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The global secondary tickets market is fragmented by the presence of several established. Vendors compete on aspects such as service differentiation and pricing. Moreover, some companies are focusing on M&A to increase their competitive advantage. Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AXS Group LLC, Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., PrimeSport LLC, SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TicketNetwork Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Twickets Ltd., Viagogo AG, Vivid Seats LLC, and Alliance Tickets are among some of the major market participants. Get detailed insights into the vendor landscape and make informed decisions. Buy Now!

Secondary Tickets Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global secondary tickets market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

Identify key segments and regions in the market. Download Free Sample Report

Secondary Tickets Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist secondary tickets market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the secondary tickets market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the secondary tickets market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of secondary tickets market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The Sporting Events Market is projected to grow by USD 90.42 billion with a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by revenue stream (sponsorships, tickets, broadcasting and media rights, and merchandising), event type (soccer, cricket, tennis, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The Gift Cards Market in Italy is projected to grow by USD 3.17 billion with a CAGR of 8.61% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (physical gift cards and e-gift cards) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Secondary Tickets Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.24 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.67

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AXS Group LLC, Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., PrimeSport LLC, SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TicketNetwork Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Twickets Ltd., Viagogo AG, Vivid Seats LLC, and Alliance Tickets

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Event Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Event Type

  • 5.3 Sports events - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Concerts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Movies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Event Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Coast To Coast Tickets LLC

  • 10.4 eBay Inc.

  • 10.5 Ideabud Inc.

  • 10.6 Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

  • 10.7 SeatGeek Inc.

  • 10.8 Ticket City Inc.

  • 10.9 TickPick LLC

  • 10.10 TiqIQ LLC

  • 10.11 Viagogo AG

  • 10.12 Vivid Seats LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secondary-tickets-market-to-record-usd-2-24-bn-incremental-growth-media-and-entertainment-market-to-be-parent-market---technavio-301672941.html

SOURCE Technavio

