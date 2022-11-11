Secondary Tickets Market to record USD 2.24 Bn incremental growth; Media and Entertainment Market to be parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Secondary Tickets Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 2.24 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.87% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global secondary tickets market as a part of the global media and entertainment market. The parent global media and entertainment market covers companies offering products, services, and solutions in advertising, broadcasting, cable and satellite, publishing, movies and entertainment, interactive home entertainment, and interactive media and services. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Secondary Tickets Market 2022-2026

Secondary Tickets Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The secondary tickets market report covers the following areas:

Secondary Tickets Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The global secondary tickets market is fragmented by the presence of several established. Vendors compete on aspects such as service differentiation and pricing. Moreover, some companies are focusing on M&A to increase their competitive advantage. Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AXS Group LLC, Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., PrimeSport LLC, SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TicketNetwork Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Twickets Ltd., Viagogo AG, Vivid Seats LLC, and Alliance Tickets are among some of the major market participants. Get detailed insights into the vendor landscape and make informed decisions. Buy Now!

Secondary Tickets Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global secondary tickets market is segmented as below:

Type

Geography

Identify key segments and regions in the market. Download Free Sample Report

Secondary Tickets Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist secondary tickets market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the secondary tickets market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the secondary tickets market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of secondary tickets market vendors

Secondary Tickets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AXS Group LLC, Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., PrimeSport LLC, SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TicketNetwork Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Twickets Ltd., Viagogo AG, Vivid Seats LLC, and Alliance Tickets Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Event Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Event Type

5.3 Sports events - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Concerts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Movies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Event Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Coast To Coast Tickets LLC

10.4 eBay Inc.

10.5 Ideabud Inc.

10.6 Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

10.7 SeatGeek Inc.

10.8 Ticket City Inc.

10.9 TickPick LLC

10.10 TiqIQ LLC

10.11 Viagogo AG

10.12 Vivid Seats LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

