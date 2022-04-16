Secondary Tickets Market size to increase by USD 2.24 Bn | Driven by the rising popularity of sports events | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global secondary tickets market size is expected to increase by USD 2.24 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 2.67% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
The global secondary tickets market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of several established vendors. Vendors are competing on various aspects such as service differentiation and pricing. Some vendors are focusing on M&A to increase their competitive advantage. Technavio identifies Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Viagogo AG, and Vivid Seats LLC are some of the dominant players in the market.
The rising popularity of sports events will be driving the growth of the market. There has been a significant rise in the popularity on various sports such as NFL, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup, MLB, National Hockey League (NHL), National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCCA) league, and the UEFA Champions League. Also, the rising number of viewers for such events is increasing the sales of tickets for sports events. The rising popularity of various events is driving many organizations of sports events to have direct tie-ups with secondary ticket providers. For instance, in June 2019, ATP Tour announced that the resale of tickets for the 2019 and 2020 Nitto ATP Finals at The O2 in London would be through an exclusive partnership with AXS Group and its platform AXS Official Resale. Many such factors are increasing the sales of tickets, thereby driving the growth of the market.
In addition, the growth in online secondary ticketing platforms and difficulty in obtaining refunds for primary tickets will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rise in fraudulent activities, increasing initiatives among artists against sales of secondary tickets, and enforcement actions on secondary ticket vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Secondary Tickets Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The secondary tickets market is segmented as below:
Type
Geography
By type, the sports events segment generated the maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the rise in the number of attendees for sports events. Also, the increasing popularity of sports such as football, rugby, soccer, cricket, baseball, and tennis is contributing to the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
By geography, North America will emerge as the largest market for secondary tickets over the forecast period. The region currently holds 44% of the global market share. The rising popularity of various sports events is driving the growth of the secondary tickets market in North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for secondary tickets in North America. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our secondary tickets market report covers the following areas:
Secondary Tickets Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the secondary tickets market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the secondary tickets market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Secondary Tickets Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist secondary tickets market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the secondary tickets market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the secondary tickets market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of secondary tickets market vendors
Secondary Tickets Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.24 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.67
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Canada, Germany, China, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Viagogo AG, and Vivid Seats LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
