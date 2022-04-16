U.S. markets closed

Secondary Tickets Market size to increase by USD 2.24 Bn | Driven by the rising popularity of sports events | Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global secondary tickets market size is expected to increase by USD 2.24 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 2.67% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Attractive Opportunities in Secondary Tickets Market by Event Type and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Secondary Tickets Market by Event Type and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download a Free Sample Report to know more about the report coverage.

The global secondary tickets market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of several established vendors. Vendors are competing on various aspects such as service differentiation and pricing. Some vendors are focusing on M&A to increase their competitive advantage. Technavio identifies Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Viagogo AG, and Vivid Seats LLC are some of the dominant players in the market.

The rising popularity of sports events will be driving the growth of the market. There has been a significant rise in the popularity on various sports such as NFL, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup, MLB, National Hockey League (NHL), National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCCA) league, and the UEFA Champions League. Also, the rising number of viewers for such events is increasing the sales of tickets for sports events. The rising popularity of various events is driving many organizations of sports events to have direct tie-ups with secondary ticket providers. For instance, in June 2019, ATP Tour announced that the resale of tickets for the 2019 and 2020 Nitto ATP Finals at The O2 in London would be through an exclusive partnership with AXS Group and its platform AXS Official Resale. Many such factors are increasing the sales of tickets, thereby driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the growth in online secondary ticketing platforms and difficulty in obtaining refunds for primary tickets will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rise in fraudulent activities, increasing initiatives among artists against sales of secondary tickets, and enforcement actions on secondary ticket vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Identify other factors impacting the growth of the market. Download a Free Sample Report Now

Secondary Tickets Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The secondary tickets market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

By type, the sports events segment generated the maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the rise in the number of attendees for sports events. Also, the increasing popularity of sports such as football, rugby, soccer, cricket, baseball, and tennis is contributing to the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will emerge as the largest market for secondary tickets over the forecast period. The region currently holds 44% of the global market share. The rising popularity of various sports events is driving the growth of the secondary tickets market in North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for secondary tickets in North America. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our secondary tickets market report covers the following areas:

Secondary Tickets Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the secondary tickets market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the secondary tickets market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Secondary Tickets Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist secondary tickets market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the secondary tickets market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the secondary tickets market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of secondary tickets market vendors

Related Reports:

Ticket Market by Type, Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Event Tickets Market by Source, Event Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Secondary Tickets Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.24 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.67

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Canada, Germany, China, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Viagogo AG, and Vivid Seats LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

  • Market segments

  • Sports events - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Concerts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Movies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Coast To Coast Tickets LLC

  • CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA

  • Ideabud Inc.

  • Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

  • SeatGeek Inc.

  • Ticket City Inc.

  • TickPick LLC

  • TiqIQ LLC

  • Viagogo AG

  • Vivid Seats LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secondary-tickets-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-2-24-bn--driven-by-the-rising-popularity-of-sports-events--technavio-301525944.html

SOURCE Technavio

