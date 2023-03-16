U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,943.58
    +51.65 (+1.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,131.67
    +257.10 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,668.49
    +234.44 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.30
    +21.35 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.26
    +0.65 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.20
    -8.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    21.77
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5580
    +0.0660 (+1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2118
    +0.0065 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5420
    +0.1920 (+0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,770.39
    +314.62 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    550.19
    +7.58 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.03
    +65.58 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,010.61
    -218.87 (-0.80%)
     

Secop Awarded TOP 100 Innovator Award for Cutting-Edge Ultra-Low Cooling Solution

Secop
·3 min read

Secop Awarded TOP 100 Innovative Award

Secop, the global leader in advanced commercial cooling solutions, has been awarded the prestigious TOP 100 Innovator Award for its cutting-edge, advanced cooling solutions.
Secop, the global leader in advanced commercial cooling solutions, has been awarded the prestigious TOP 100 Innovator Award for its cutting-edge, advanced cooling solutions.

Flensburg, Germany, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secop, the global leader in advanced commercial cooling solutions, has been awarded the prestigious TOP 100 Innovator Award for its cutting-edge, advanced cooling solutions. These include its Cascade Condensing Unit, Solar Direct Drive and fixed and variable speed compressor range.

Each year, the Award is given to medium-sized companies for showcasing special innovative strength and above-average innovation success. The TOP 100 independent and scientific selection process value a company’s overall approach to innovation and not just its individual innovative products.

Innovation at Secop is not only reflected in its cutting-edge solutions, but also in the reliability of its cooling equipment. This is essential in safeguarding the quality and usability of the stored assets. Medical and vaccine cold chains both require storage and transport at different temperature levels ranging from +2°C to +8°C and -20°C to -86°C respectively. It has been a challenge to achieve reliable designs across these wide temperature ranges combined with various ambient conditions existing in the cold chain logistics sector.  To guarantee safe product delivery in this environment, Secop needed to understand all the variables in this complex cold chain.

Secop’s solutions centered on a few key areas:

  • Enhanced robustness

  • Ultra-low temperature technology

  • Compatibility with refrigerant Ethan (R170) with its new medical compressors range

This applications for these innovative solutions are found in hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, research centers, universities, and the medical industry.

“We are honored to be named as one of the TOP 100 Innovators. This is the result of the cooperation between different departments located in Germany, Austria, Slovakia and China”, says Jan Ehlers, CEO of the company. “This recognition is based on the hard work and dedication of our employees and the passionate as well as committed approach inside our teams to stimulate innovative ideas and convert them into better products, solutions and services for our industry.”

New highly effective mRNA-based vaccines supporting the fight against COVID-19 and Ebola, or CGTs (cell and gene therapies), require ultra-low storage and transportation temperatures for all phases of the cold chain. Both Secop’s stationary and mobile solutions make the company a reliable partner for leading companies supporting the development of a global ULT (ultra-low temperature) supply chain.

Secop’s compressor and control electronic solutions are used in different applications which are officially certified by WHO (World Health Organization) to support global access to vaccines. With the SDD (Solar Direct Drive) solution, Secop is able to support the distribution of vaccines in regions with a limited electricity grid, even in severe ambient conditions. The Secop solution is the only one used in WHO certified vaccine refrigerators.

About Secop

Secop is the expert for advanced hermetic compressor technologies and cooling solutions in commercial refrigeration. We develop high performance stationary and mobile cooling solutions for leading international commercial refrigeration manufacturers and are the first choice when it comes to leading hermetic compressors and electronic controls for refrigeration solutions for light commercial and DC-powered applications. The group has 1,350 employees worldwide with production sites in Slovakia and China as well as research centers in Germany, Austria, Slovakia, China, and the USA including a dedicated motor competence center (MCC) to support the development of electronics and motor controls.

About TOP 100

Since 1993 the TOP 100 Innovator has been awarded to medium-sized companies for special innovative strength and above-average innovation success. Since 2002, scientific management has been in the hands of Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke. He is the founder and director of the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Vienna University of Economics and Business.

Attachment

CONTACT: Charlie Hatch Secop chatch@roopco.com


Recommended Stories

  • Meta ‘hoarded us like Pokemon cards’: Former staffer reveals she had to ‘fight for work’ at company

    "It puts you in the position where it's really difficult to get another job," ex-employee Brit Levy said. "It's a tradeoff and it sounds great, but it's going to really screw up people's careers."

  • Pay My Legal Bills Before Anyone Else, Sam Bankman-Fried Tells FTX

    The disgraced founder of the failed cryptocurrency exchange is facing legal bills in the millions of dollars and wants "priority" access to the firm's director and officer insurance.

  • French President Macron is setting an example: Raising the retirement age could solve financial and demographic problems, even if workers hate the idea

    France, the U.K. and China are talking about increasing retirement ages — here’s what’s happening in the U.S.

  • A $100 Billion Bet on Semiconductors Hinges on Remaking Upstate New York’s Workforce

    Micron plans to hire 9,000 employees at a new suburban Syracuse semiconductor campus amid a shortage of engineers and technicians.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo exec to plead guilty for role in bank scandal

    A former Wells Fargo Bank executive accused of overseeing a ruse that created millions of bogus customer accounts has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges likely to send her prison for her role in the scandal. The agreement filed Wednesday in a Los Angeles federal court calls for the former Wells Fargo executive, Carrie Tolstedt, to serve a 16-month prison sentence for obstructing regulators' investigation into abusive sales practices that culminated in the bank paying billions of dollars in fines. Tolstedt, 63, also agreed to pay a $17 million fine in a separate civil settlement with the government that also bans her from working again in the banking industry.

  • Visa, MasterCard $5.6 billion settlement with retailers is upheld

    A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a $5.6 billion antitrust class-action settlement with more than 12 million retailers that accused Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc of improperly fixing credit and debit card fees. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected claims that a class action should not have been certified because of confusion over who deserved compensation, and that the $523 million of legal fees awarded to the retailers' lawyers was too high. The operators and the companies both claimed to have been injured after accepting Visa and MasterCard for gas sales.

  • The Big Tech Layoffs Malaise Reveals A Deeper Truth

    https://cdn.benzinga.com/files/abstract-background-with-low-poly-design.jpg?optimize=medium&dpr=2&auto=webp&crop=1200%2C800 After the dust seemingly having settled on the job cuts that kicked off the year, on March 14th, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) revealed it will be laying off 10,000 more workers after already having laid off 11,000 workers back in November which together makes a workforce reduction of 25% from the company’s peak only half a year ago.CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously told a

  • 3 Midstream Energy Stocks to Gain Despite Prevailing Uncertainty

    Amid heightened volatility, it would be wise for investors to keep an eye on midstream stocks like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) and MPLX (MPLX).

  • Glencore CEO Says His Company Is Cheapest Way to Benefit From Copper Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc boss Gary Nagle said his company is the cheapest way to buy exposure to a coming copper boom as he predicted a renewed spree of dealmaking in the mining industry.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?The 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionThe

  • Retirement Planning Tips in Your Mid-60s and Beyond

    Retirement planning can be tricky. These retirement planning tips can help you figure out the best way to save smarter if you're in your mid-60s and beyond.

  • Can I Retire at 50 with $4 Million?

    Achieving the goal of retiring at 50 allows ample time to pursue the passions put aside during your career and create cherished memories with loved ones. Nevertheless, leaving the workforce 12 years before qualifying for Social Security presents a significant … Continue reading → The post Is $4 Million Enough to Retire on at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple's Key Supplier Wins Airpod Order – Plans To Build $200M Plant In India

    Apple Inc‘s (NASDAQ:AAPL) oldest and largest supplier plans to build a factory in India to produce wireless earphones after winning an order from the Cupertino-based tech giant. What Happened: Taiwan's contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (OTC:HNHPF), known as Foxconn, won an order from Apple to make AirPods, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Apple and Foxconn did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment. See Also On Benzinga India: Chinese

  • Former Wells Fargo Executive Blamed in Fake-Accounts Scandal Agrees to Plead Guilty

    The former head of Wells Fargo & Co.’s community bank has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing regulators who tried to examine allegations of sales misconduct at the business she ran, prosecutors said Wednesday. Carrie Tolstedt’s deal with Los Angeles federal prosecutors would resolve a criminal investigation into her role in the bank’s long-running, fake-accounts scandal, which severely damaged Wells Fargo’s reputation and contributed to an asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve that limited its size. Under Ms. Tolstedt’s plea agreement, she could serve up to 16 months in prison, prosecutors said.

  • Oil rises 2% as reports of Saudi, Russia meeting calm investors

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices rose 2% on Thursday after dropping to near 15-month lows earlier in the session, supported by reports that top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia met to discuss ways to enhance market stability. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose $1.53, or 2.3%, to $69.14 a barrel. Saudi state media reported that the country's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak met in the Saudi capital to discuss the OPEC+ group's efforts to maintain market balance.

  • Former Wells Fargo Executive Headed to Prison

    Wells Fargo's former head of retail banking agrees to plead guilty to a criminal charge of obstructing a bank examination.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As OpenAI Launches 'Multimodal' GPT-4

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Apple Joins Cost Cut Bandwagon, Eases On Bonus, Hiring, Triggers Employee Fears Of Layoffs

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is postponing perks for some corporate divisions and expanding a cost-cutting effort joining its peers in streamlining operations amid business slowdown and economic uncertainties. The shift will reduce the frequency of bonuses for a portion of Apple's corporate workforce, Bloomberg reports. Apple is also restricting hiring and leaving additional positions open after employee departure. On Tuesday, Meta Paltforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) shared a second downsizing drive, slash

  • If You're Trading Adobe, This Is No Time to Play Games

    On Wednesday evening, Adobe Inc released the firm's fiscal first quarter financial results. For the three month period ended March 3rd, Adobe posted an adjusted EPS of $3.80 $2.71 on revenue of $4.655B. Total cost of revenue came to $568M (+10.9%), resulting in gross profit of $4.087B (+9%), which amounted to 87.8% of revenue.

  • Adobe (ADBE) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

    Adobe's (ADBE) fiscal-first quarter results benefit from the strong momentum across Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud.

  • 'They're coming after waitresses' tips': 2 Republicans slammed the IRS over proposed tip reporting program that could hike taxes for certain workers — here's what it may mean for you

    He says it's 'next level cruelty.'