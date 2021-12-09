U.S. markets open in 8 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,692.75
    -6.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,694.00
    -52.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,373.25
    -19.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.60
    -7.20 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.04
    +0.68 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1335
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5090
    -1.5090 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.90
    -21.89 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3212
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6600
    -0.0770 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,901.63
    -651.87 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,306.05
    +0.93 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,337.05
    -2.85 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,770.57
    -90.05 (-0.31%)
     

The Secret to High Contrast in Portrait Photography

Chris Gampat
·3 min read

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on the Phoblographer.

If you shoot portraits often, you can fall into various camps. Some folks like a lot of contrast in the portraits. And indeed, high-contrast portrait photos can look pretty wonderful and natural. But other folks like as little contrast as possible. That way, with a flatter image, they can work on it a lot in post-production. Understanding what works in what situation, though, is pretty tough. Further, you may not really understand the naming of what you actually want. So in this post, we’re going to tackle it on a surface level.

Want more tips like this? Click here.

In-Camera Settings and Dynamic Range

The first thing to do is to turn off all high dynamic range options your camera has. These don’t affect just the JPEGs but also the RAW files. For example, Canon has an automatic lighting optimizer setting that does this. But with Canon, it turns it off in manual mode. Fujifilm has an option to get the dynamic range to 400%. The more dynamic range an image has, the lower the overall contrast is.

To clarify here, the contrast has to do with the difference between the brights and darks. High dynamic range images have all sorts of great details in them. So the dynamic range is vast. Give it a try for yourself. Take an image into Lightroom or Capture One and crank the contrast all the way up. The whites will become super white. The darks will become even darker.

With portrait photography, getting high-contrast portraits is sometimes tough. But the best way to consistently do it is to backlight a subject.

Does a Flash Help?

Technically speaking, a flash can help. But you’d have to do something a bit crazy. Essentially, if you shot in high-speed sync mode, you’d need to overpower the flash for highlights on your subject. Then you’d also need to shoot at a super-fast shutter speed to kill the ambient lighting. Even then, however, you’re still typically creating a high dynamic range photo.

Technically, you could say the image above is a high-contrast portrait. As you can see, the highlights are mostly gone, and the blacks in her pants are very deep. The photo above was done with a flash still in an off-camera modifier. But I wasn’t using high-speed sync. Instead, I was working with ambient lighting, a low ISO setting, and TTL. Because the flash is being dampened by the light modifier, I’m still able to make the overall scene look naturally lit.

Generally speaking, this is the best way to create a high-contrast portrait.

Subject + daytime with a bit of shadow coverage + flash in a light modifier = a high contrast portrait.

Recommended Stories

  • Is the High Dynamic Range Setting in Your Camera Useful?

    First off, I'm a guy that will always try to avoid post-production at any cost. Any that's far easier to do with some camera systems than others. But if you really have to do post-production, then the high dynamic range (HDR) setting really does matter. I think it matters if you want to spend less time in post-production. I also think it matters to understand what you want from your own images. Most of all, though, I think that it's best for realizing just how great modern cameras really are.

  • Photographer Boyd Hagen Writes a Love Letter to the Sony RX1R II

    I never held a camera in my hand until my second year of college. After trying on four or five majors, none of which fit, I stumbled into journalism. Here I could use my natural curiosity to some advantage. Then, I discovered photojournalism, which was even better—my first drafts of stories were always OK, but I couldn’t learn to rewrite. Photojournalism, I realized, had no second drafts—you only got one chance to get it right.

  • This 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a smartphone is $60 at Amazon

    Camera drones are awesome, but they often have one bad thing in common. And that’s true regardless of whether they’re professional-grade models or quadcopters designed solely for recreational use. In a nutshell, prices can often be quite high. That’s why you should always be on the lookout for the best camera drone deals you can … The post This 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a smartphone is $60 at Amazon appeared first on BGR.

  • Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

    Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it and you’ll be so … The post Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today appeared first on BGR.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Try To Rebound From China Delisting Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Israel's digital wallets to expand as Google Pay launches

    Alphabet Inc's Google Pay launched in Israel on Tuesday, with Israel's major banks and credit card companies saying they had signed agreements with Google to offer the new payment service. The service will allow Android mobile phone users to pay for products in stores that allow contactless payments. Some 70% of Israelis have Android based phones - according to Israeli media, potentially providing a big market for Google Pay, which has about 150 million users in more than 40 countries worldwide.

  • Tradeweb Shares Gain with Big Money

    Tradeweb Markets, Inc. (TW) stock has jumped in 2021, rising +53.3%. And the innovative trading platform aimed at institutional investors could rise more due to growing market share. But another likely reason is Big Money lifting the stock.

  • After a brief omicron scare, the Dow is now poised for the best start to a December in 24 years. Here’s what history says happens next.

    A series of gains for the Dow is setting the stage for its best start to a December, a notably bullish month for stocks, since 1997.

  • D.C. attorney general takes antitrust case against Amazon to the U.S. Senate

    Karl Racine outlined his antitrust lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc., which is scheduled for a February conference in the D.C. Superior Court.

  • PagerDuty’s Earnings Impressed. The Stock Is Soaring.

    For the quarter, PagerDuty posted revenue of $71.8 million, up 33.5% from a year ago and ahead of both the company's forecast range and the Street consensus.

  • Top Glove shareholders approve $473-million Hong Kong listing plan

    Malaysian glove maker Top Glove Corp has won shareholders' approval for its plan to list in Hong Kong, saying on Wednesday it expected to complete the exercise by the first quarter of next year. In a statement, the company said an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders approved resolutions backing its dual primary listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX), adding that the next step was to seek approval from the HKEX. In October, Top Glove slashed for a second time the amount it aims to raise from the Hong Kong listing to HK$3.68 billion ($473 million), or less than a quarter of its initial target.

  • European Equities: A Quiet Economic Calendar Leaves Central Bank Chatter and COVID-19 in Focus

    It’s a quiet day ahead, with employment data from France and the U.S in focus. ECB central bank chatter and COVID-19 news updates could also influence, however.

  • U.K. Wants Challengers to Nokia and Ericsson for Mobile Networks

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersThe U.K. and its mobile networks have set a target of 2030 to carry 35% of their data over so-called Open RAN equipment, challenging dominant suppliers Nokia Oyj and Ericsson AB.While not compulsory, the “ambition” t

  • Brazil’s Nubank Raises $2.6 Billion in Top-of-Range U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Nu Holdings Ltd., the Brazilian digital bank whose backers include Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., raised $2.6 billion in a U.S. initial public offering priced at the top of a marketed range it had earlier lowered.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for Sky

  • Championx Stock RS Rating Gushes Higher; This Supplier's Profits, Sales Grow Amid Oil Industry Boom

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Championx stock shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Republican lawmakers embrace crypto as ‘Web 3.0,’ Democrats worry over investor protection in digital asset hearing

    A partisan divide over regulation of cryptocurrencies was on display Wednesday, when members of the House Financial Services Committee questioned the leaders of some of the nation's largest digital asset firms in a hearing on Capitol Hill.

  • Buy Intel Stock on Plans for Mobileye IPO?

    Intel stock is rallying news that it will IPO its Mobileye business next year. Does that make the stock a buy?

  • Crypto exchange execs to call on Congress to head off SEC crackdown

    Executives from some of the nation's largest and most powerful cryptocurrency companies plan to petition Congress to create a new regulatory framework for digital assets that could help them avoid a costly showdown with the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to prepared testimony published Tuesday.

  • Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group names two execs

    The global plumbing group makes faucets, showers, accessories, tubs, sinks, garbage disposals and sanitary ware under several brand names, including Moen.

  • AbbVie Stock Retakes Its 50-Day Line On Bullish Earnings — Is It A Buy Right Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares retake their key moving averages on strong third-quarter earnings? Is ABBV stock a buy right now?